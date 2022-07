Clear Lake’s Jagger Schmidt helped to secure a 24-17 victory for the North Team playing in the 50th annual Shrine Bowl Saturday night at the UNI-Dome. Schmitt, an all-state defensive back, was defending a go-route when he snared an interception late in the second half which preserved a win for his squad. Schmitt will continue his football career playing for Upper Iowa University this fall. -Photo by John Jensen Mid-America Publishing