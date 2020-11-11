Sandra K. Schlichting

Sandra “Sandi” Kay Schlichting, 73, of Clear Lake, was called to heaven after a year-long battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her family at home, on Oct. 31, 2020, which was the same day her father William entered heaven 16 years prior. Her mother, Dorothy, passed on Oct. 30 of the same year.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, Nov. 5, at First Baptist Church, 125 E State Street, Mason City. Reverend Jim Bringman and Reverend Ron Stein officiated. Burial followed at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery, in Mason City.

Sandi was born on Feb. 3, 1947, in Mason City, the daughter of William and Dorothy Thompson. She graduated from Mason City High School and then attended Hamilton Business College. Sandi worked for Armor, Winnebago, farmed, Mason City Clinic and lastly retired from the Radiologists of North Iowa.

On July 23, 1988 she was united in marriage to Ronald “Ron” Schlichting.

Sandi loved spending time with her family; she was the matriarch. She enjoyed ice skating/snowmobiling, going to casinos and camping/fishing trips. Sandi was an avid traveler. She loved going to the river in the fall, Arizona in the winter, girl trips and most importantly creating memories with her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Ron, of 32 years; children, Derek (Stephanie) Goll, Deirdre Witham and beloved fur baby, Tucker; siblings, Bill (Cheryl) Thompson, Deb (Chris) Jilek, Kyle (Wendy) Thompson and Mindy Thompson; grandchildren: Alex (Annie) Witham, Molly (Kyle) Witham, Katelyn Goll, Collin (Mandy) Cherry and Alicia King; and a huge, loving, extended family.

Sandi entered into eternal rest alongside her parents, William and Dorothy Thompson; grandson, Zach Witham; sister, Sally; father-in-law, Walt; sister-in-law, Roberta; and best friends, Linda Schlichting and Barb Carlson.

In expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to Mercy One Hospice of North Iowa in her name.

Fullerton Funeral Home, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.