Same paper, different day

For decades, the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter has arrived in mailboxes and stores on Wednesdays. Effective next week, your hometown newspaper will be published on Thursdays.

The change is the result of a new schedule aimed at improving efficiency at Mid-America Corporation’s central printing location in Hampton, Iowa.

“We know that our readers have become very accustomed to sitting down with the newspaper on Wednesdays — and have told us that’s how they know what day of the week it is,” said Mirror-Reporter Publisher Marianne Gasaway. “We know it will be an adjustment, but the change will allow us to continue to cover city and school meetings held early in the week. In addition, we will be able to preview weekend events and promote the great deals and services offered by our advertisers.”

Advertising, legal notices and news deadlines remain unchanged.