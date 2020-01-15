Ruth Marilyn Johnson

Ruth Marilyn Evenson Brictson Johnson passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Postville, Iowa.

A funeral Service was held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Monona, Iowa with the Rev. Erika Lenth as the officiant. Interment will be held at a later date.

Marilyn was born to Henry and Beulah (Tweed) Evenson on Oct. 23, 1931, at home on a farm near Joice, Iowa. She was baptized at the Concordia Lutheran Church, in rural Joice and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church, in Lake Mills, Iowa. She attended grade school in Joice, Keister, Minn., and graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1949.

On Nov. 23, 1950, she married Richard Lincoln Brictson at Salem Lutheran, in Lake Mills. Richard and Marilyn were married for 40 years before he passed away. They had three children, Lynn, James, and Cynthia.

Marilyn was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Namie to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was kindhearted, compassionate, and loving to everyone who surrounded her. The church was a significant thread woven throughout her life, and she loved singing and interior decorating.

On Jan. 1, 2005, she married Milton Johnson in their new home in Clear Lake. They then moved to Monona, Iowa, in the fall of 2017.

She is survived by her husband, Milton, of Monona; her daughter, Cynthia Brictson, of Los Altos, Calif.; grandchildren, Allison Brictson, of Jonesboro, Ga., Chad (Chrissy) Gilman, of Maple Grove, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Keira and Sairsha Gilman, of Maple Grove, Minn.; sister-in-law, Beverly Evenson, Lake Mills; step-daughters, Marlys (Garland) Seibert, of Clive, Emily Batista, of Philadelphia, Penn., Diane (Tim) Fisk, of Monona; stepson, Steven Johnson, of Monona and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Richard; daughter, Lynn (Steve) Wood; son, James; siblings, Viola (Raymond) Brubak, Elaine (Clifford) Sime, LaVonne Evenson, Harlan (Beverly) Evenson; step-son, Darrell Johnson and step-son-in-law, David Batista.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, is helping the family with arrangements.