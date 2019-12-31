Ruth M. Groh

Ruth Marie Timm Groh, 92, formerly of Clear Lake and Thornton, passed away peacefully Dec. 21, 2019, at the Israel Hospice House, in Ames, Iowa.

She was born July 15, 1927, in Mason City, Iowa, to parents Herbert and Agnes (Kottonstette) Kennison and was the third of four children.

A gathering of family and friends was held on Dec. 26, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Parish Center, Clear Lake. The funeral Mass was held on Dec. 27, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Burial was in Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton, Iowa.

Ruth graduated from Mason City High School in 1946 and worked as a secretary at First National Bank, Mason City, until 1951. There she met and then married Ralph Timm on July 17, 1948, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Mason City. They made their home in Mason City and then relocated to a new farm home north of Thornton in 1954. To this union, four children were born: Janet in 1951, Jean in 1954, Mary Ellen in 1955, and Randy in 1961. She was a homemaker and worked as secretary for Timm Insurance Agency.

Ruth was an active member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Swaledale; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rockwell; and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Clear Lake. For many years, Ruth taught children’s religious education classes at Sacred Heart Parish Center, in Rockwell.

For several years, Ruth and Ralph cared for foster children in their home. After Ruth’s father died in 1960, she became the primary caregiver for her mother and brother, Herbie, until his death in 1993. During the mid-1990s, she volunteered in the ‘baby’ room at Charlie Brown Daycare, Clear Lake. At age 70, for nearly a year, Ruth provided 24-hour care in her own home for an infant great-granddaughter.

Ralph died in 1993, leaving Ruth on her own until 2009, when, at age 82, after a whirlwind courtship, she married the second love of her life, Victor Groh, a lifelong friend of the Timm family. Two extended families—the Timms and the Grohs—rejoiced over this amazing partnership until Vic’s death in 2014.

To her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; Ruth leaves a legacy of caring, commitment, and selflessness. Ruth had strong principles and was not afraid to share them. She never met a child, especially a baby, which she didn’t love. No matter where, no matter when, she stopped to talk to little ones—in grocery stores, in church, and in shopping malls she initiated sweet conversations.

In her final 2-1/2 years, the Northcrest Healthcare Center caregivers delighted in her sense of humor, her silly ways, and her amazing recall of music lyrics. The Timm and Groh families are most grateful for the loving care she received at Northcrest and at Israel Hospice House.

Ruth will be greatly missed by her children: Janet Steen, Nashville; Jean Ostrander (Mark), Ames; Mary Ellen Monson (Ron), Clear Lake; and Randy Timm (Anita), Indianola; her grandchildren: Phillip (Laura) Steen, Benjamin (Stormie) Steen; Michael (Jennifer) Ostrander, Laura Ostrander, and Anna (Javier) Vela; Derek (Karen) DeBell and Hannah Monson; Brian (Beth Cunningham) Timm, Michelle (Chris) Stockman, Kevin (Julie) Timm and Julie Timm; Autumn and Treasure Timm; great-grandchildren include: Caroline and Anne Steen; Aaron and Kaylee Ostrander; Theodore and Cora Vela; Deondrea, Dawson and Nevaeh DeBell; Gannon and Kaysen Timm; Emilee, Aurora and Willow Stockman; Lauren Timm; and great-great grandson, Carson Johnson. Special relatives include: Julie Monson and her daughter, Brenna.

In 2009, the Groh children welcomed Ruth with open arms: Kristie (Mel) Pope, Polly (Robert) Nordman, Barry (Kim) Groh, Steve (Nancy) Solum, and Amy Kuhlers; Groh grandchildren include: Christopher Green, Tom (Angelica) Green; Brian Pope, Brad (Maria) Pope, Michelle (Fred) Bartman; Derek (Susan) Nordman, Cory (Bethany) Nordman, and Nick (Kristin) Nordman; Angie (Kyle) Fogt, Scott (Heather) Groh, Ashley Groh, and Randy (Sydney) Groh; Kody (Ashley) Kuhlers and Kasey (Wendy) Kuhlers; great-grandchildren include: Grant and Reagan Pope; Quinn, Alana, Caroline and Bowen Pope; Teagan and Molly Bartman; Ethan, Evan and Elizabeth Nordman; Noah, Jonah and Eli Nordman; Mila and Nora Nordman; Elliot, Luke and Everly Fogt; Isaiah and Ezra Groh.

Ruth was preceded in death by husband, Ralph Timm (married 44 years); and husband, Victor Groh (five years); by sisters, Patricia Ormsby and Shirley Lund; brother, Herbie Kennison; son-in-law, Douglas Steen; daughter-in-law, Sherri Luett Timm; granddaughter-in-law, Vanessa DeBell; and infant great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Steen. Ruth is the last survivor from her generation of the Timm and Kennison families.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.