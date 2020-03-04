Ruth H. Esbeck

Ruth Heuer Esbeck, 89, passed away peacefully March 2, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m., at the United Methodist Church, in Hawarden, Iowa, with lunch to follow.

Ruth was born July 11, 1930, in Hawarden, to Louise “Berdie” and Orin Harris, of Akron.

Survivors include Amy (Brian) Vander Wilt, of Buffalo Center; Jeff (Peggy) Heuer, of Johnston; Tim (Jennifer) Esbeck, of Clear Lake; Ann (Jim) Alexandres, of Salina, Kan.; brothers, Leland Harris, Akron; Reese Harris, Cedar Falls; Orin Harris, Forest City; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John Heuer and Lamar Esbeck; son, Steve Esbeck; sister, Lois Jean Dawson; brothers, Stuart Harris and Morton Harris.

Ruth worked for Opportunity Village (One Vision) and was the secretary for the United Methodist Church, in Clear Lake, before retiring and moving back to her hometown of Hawarden. She enjoyed watching sports and was a big Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan.

Porter Funeral Home, Hawarden, was in charge of arrangements.