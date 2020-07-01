Ruth B. Ouverson

Ruth B. (Smidt) Ouverson, 94, of Fertile, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Brush Point Cemetery, in Fertile, with Pastor Rob Perry officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to the Crow Creek Sioux Reservation via the Diamond Creek Ministries,

www.d-w-m.org.

Ruth was born June 12, 1926, the daughter of Ezra and Fern (Dingman) Smidt, in Bancroft, S.D. She moved with her parents at an early age to a farm near Forest City, where she attended and graduated from Madison #5 country school. She married Harold M. Ouverson, of Fertile, on March 7, 1945. They lived in Fertile their entire married life.

Ruth and Harold owned and operated Ouverson Oil and Filling Station for 35 years. She also worked briefly at the old Fertile school.

Ruth was very active in her church community’s affairs and politics. She served on the Library Board for many years and was also the secretary and treasurer of the Fertile Community Center. Ruth was known for her baking skills and anyone who visited was always treated to a plate of her cookies and bars.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Mike (Nancy), of Worthington, Iowa, and Terry (Maggie) of Oak Hill, Va.; daughter, Kris (Paul) Wright, of Bellechester, Minn.; grandchildren, Jennie and James Ouverson, of Centreville, Va., Sean Mitchell, of Woodbridge, Va., Tim Ouverson, of Ames, Iowa, and John (Kasey) McCormick, of Earlville, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Angelina Stash, of Centreville, and Delia and JJ McCormick of Earlville; brother, Don Smidt, of Forest City; sister, Darlene (Glen) Holecek, of Centuria, Wis.; daughter-in-law, Dixie Harrison, of Gowrie, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ezra and Fern (Dingman) Smidt; stepmother, Ida (Johnson) Smidt; sisters, Lois and Annette Smidt; and her loving husband, Harold, in 2002.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.