Ruth A. Lease

Ruth Ann Lease, 83, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Per Ruth’s wishes, her body has been donated to the University of Iowa, and a Celebration of Life will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Ruth Lease Memorial Fund.

Ruth was born Aug. 18, 1935, the daughter of Harold and Minnie (Berg) Miller, in Mason City. She married Loren Lease on Oct. 6, 1956, in Clear Lake. He preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2013.

A graduate of Clear Lake High School, class of 1953, Ruth graduated from St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in 1956. She worked as a registered nurse all of her career and owned a home care business until she retired in 1996.

Ruth was a member of Clear Lake United Methodist Church. She enjoyed living at Apple Valley, where she continued her lifetime of caring, remained active with her church family throughout her life and also her high school and nursing school reunions. Most of all, she cherished spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by four daughters, Susan (Don) Phinney, of Clear Lake, Sharon (Tim Hathaway) Somers, of Clear Lake, Sandy (Steve) Roberts, of Fertile, and Shirley Lease, of Clear Lake; six grandchildren, Scott, Jr. (Samantha) Somers, of Mason City, Tony (Kayla) Somers, of Rockwell, Kendall Ann (Isaiah) Gray, of Forest City, Joe Register Jr., of Mason City, Robert Register, of Clear Lake, and Jimmy Lease, of Clear Lake; four great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Noah Somers, Jamison Register, and Connor Gray; and two very close first cousins, Jane Arevalo, of Leavenworth, Kan. and Judith Ann Smith, of Seattle, Wa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Roger (Nancy) Miller and Mary Lou (Richard) Sheldon.

