Ruth A. Kaduce

Ruth Ann Kaduce (Lacey), 89, a resident of Clear Lake, passed away June 8, 2022, after a battle with congestive heart failure.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, with Pastor Art Zewert officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and a luncheon will follow the service.

The family requests memorials be sent to either First Lutheran Church - Peace and Power TV, of Albert Lea, Minn. or Mercy Ships of Garden Valley, Texas, in Ruth’s memory.

Ruth was born Dec. 22, 1932, in Clear Lake, to William and Marie Lacey (Madsen). She attended Klemme school graduating in 1951. On June 17, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Belmond, she married Richard Kaduce, her husband for almost 71 years. She was very proud of her son, Tim Kaduce, and grandson, Seth Kaduce.

Ruth will always be remembered as a friend to all animals, and judged a person’s character by how they treated animals.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; son, Tim (Ann); grandson, Seth (Shannon); sisters, Dorothy Gerdes (Henry); Leola Nedved; Norma Gerdes; Elaine Ristau; brothers, Roger Lacey (Gail); Ron Lacey (Carol); and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her to God’s arms were her parents; sister, Betty Pralle; brother, Bill Lacey; sister-in-law, Betty Lacey; brothers-in-law, Vernon Pralle, Arnold Nedved, Elmer Gerdes and Paul Ristau.

