Russel J. Borchardt

Russel James Borchardt, 89, of Clear Lake, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 16, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Art Zewert, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Chaplain, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Russel was born on Feb. 20, 1932 on a farm in Union Township, Worth County, Iowa to Albert William and Alma Ulrike Emma Glassel Borchardt. Russel attended Rock Falls Consolidated Schools, graduating May 1950.

Russel was inducted into the U.S. Army on Oct. 1, 1952. He took Basic Training at Camp Chaffy, Ark. and served a 14 month tour of duty in South Korea during the Korean Conflict. He served with the C Battery 69th Field Artillery Battalion, 25th Infantry Division.

Russel was married to Judith A. Schwartz on Sept. 1, 1957 at First Baptist Church, Mason City. They were blessed with three children, Julia (Lynn) Rasmussen, Russell (Cheryl) Borchardt and Paul (Lisa) Borchardt; grandchildren, Karen Rasmussen, Christopher (Kayla) Borchardt, and Kelli (Nick) Borchardt Ronke; great-grandson, Connor Borchardt; and great-granddaughter, Maddie Ann Ronke.

He is survived by sisters, Bethel Fahrenholtz, Mason City, Janice (William) Feldt; and sisters-in-law, Karen Borchardt; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts are given to a charity of your choice.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.