Ruggles looks forward to leading library into the future

(Above) Aaron Ruggles has been named as the new director of the Clear Lake Public Library. Ruggles joined the library staff in 2018 as assistant director. -Reporter photo by Marianne Gasaway.

by Marianne Gasaway

Library Assistant Aaron Ruggles has been named as Director of the Clear Lake Public Library.

Ruggles, who joined the Clear Lake library staff in February 2018, replaces Bryna Walker, who resigned earlier this summer to relocate to Muscatine, Iowa.

As assistant director Ruggles says he was “in the weeds,” doing a variety of jobs and helping wherever and however needed. His new role as director will primarily deal with long term planning and budgeting to continue to keep the library vibrant in the community.

That long term planning will include expanding the library on property once occupied by Woodford Lumber and Home.

“The City will soon begin the visioning process for the parcel of property. Myself and a representative from the Board will be the library’s representatives through that process,” he explained.

“The future of libraries is moving toward less physical collections and more gathering spaces for different age groups,” he explained. “For example, some libraries feature rooms equipped for persons wanting to do pod-casting, or soundproof spaces for teen activities. An auditorium space where programming can be offered may be a need.”

The Clear Lake Library has already been evolving its collection and under guidance from its Board. There are more and more “libraries of things,” Ruggles shared. The Children’s Department already offers things like Storytime Kits, Nature Backpacks and puppets for checkout. There are also yard games perfect for use at home or on Bocce Ball and croquet spaces at Central Gardens.

“There’s also interest in making things available that people only need once in a while like a projector, VCR, or camping equipment,” added Ruggles. “People may donate and the items can be checked out like any other library materials.”

Although he did not immediately consider a career in library science, Ruggles said his appreciation for libraries eventually led him to seek out a full-time position at one. The fact that he has achieved that goal in Clear Lake is even sweeter.

“After my wife and I graduated from college, we basically said ‘where do we want to live?’ The answer for both of us was Clear Lake.”

The Belle Plaine, Iowa native said his wife Christina’s family has made Clear Lake their vacation spot for 24-years. When she received a promotion involving a move to Mason City, the couple didn’t have to think long. They relocated from Kansas City to North Iowa. Christina settled in to her position with Fed Ex and Aaron accepted a job delivering product to the Des Moines area for Lake Time Brewery.

With an undergraduate degree in philosophy and writing, rather than library science, Ruggles said was not a viable candidate for most library positions. However, while living in Des Moines he got his foot in the door as a volunteer at the Granger Library and later worked at the Grimes Library. He has since earned certification from the State Library of Iowa.

“Libraries have always appealed to me. I enjoy books and reading. I consider myself an introvert, but I can talk to people about books all day,” he said. “I am excited about my new position and I think the fact that I have worked with the staff here at the library makes the change less stressful for everyone.”

Ruggles said the library will welcome a new assistant director soon. Myra Meyer, from Burt, Iowa will fill the position. She is currently employed at the Algona, Iowa Public Library.