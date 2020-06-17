Roxanne M. Balderas

Roxane Marie Balderas, 63, of Fort Dodge, formerly of Clear Lake, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Paula J. Baber Hospice Home, in Fort Dodge.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service.

Roxy was born Dec. 24, 1956, the daughter of Jerry Rust and Karolyn Newell. She married Antonio Morales in 1974, and to that union three children were born; Veronica, Anthony and Misty.

Roxy had many interests, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her kids and grandkids. She worked various jobs, but she loved working at the Coastal Mart gas station where she enjoyed talking to all the customers; especially the truck drivers. She also bartended for many years at Ginny’s, in Mason City, where everybody knew her. Most recently she started a daycare and took care of many children; most of which are still in touch with Roxy’s family today.

Roxy is survived by her two daughters, Veronica Colorado and Misty (Sergio) Padilla, both of Eagle Grove; 10 grandchildren, Dylan, Dakota, Niko, Spencer, Malena, Ciara, Emmy, Sofia, Diego and Lily; five siblings, Karla (Stan) Barnes, Gary Jr. (Kim) Hoffman, Linda Minard, Shirley (Don) Lamb, and Earl Hoffman; a very special lady that was like a third daughter, Lora Calles; many aunts, uncles and cousins; three very dear friends, Cindy Ardnt, Harriette Calaway, Stan Thompson; and many more special people that she held close to her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Gary Hoffman, Sr.; son, Anthony J. “AJ” Morales; brother, Lee Hoffman; and grandparents, Dale and Roberta Newell.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.