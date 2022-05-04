Rough week for girls tennis team

(Above) Haley Jackson returns a volley during a home meet against Osage on Monday, April 25. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

It was a rough week for the Clear Lake girls tennis team. The Lions were blanked by Osage Monday, April 25, and Iowa Falls-Alden the following day.

Osage 9, CL 0

Singles

Kaitlyn Olson (O) def. Aimee Groenenweg, 8-3

Kendall Olson (O) def. Ashlyn Fread, 8-0

Lauren Swanson (O) def. Emily Roberts, 8-4

Brooklyn Brock (O) def. Haley Jackson, 8-6

Sue Meir (O) def. Macey Brant, 8-7

Faith Nielsen (O) def. Lilliana Rodriguez, 8-6

Doubles

Olson/Olson (O) def. Groenenweg/Fread, 8-3

Swanson/Brock (O) def. Roberts/Jackson, 8-0

Meir/Nielsen (O) def. Brant/Emma Allie, 8-4

IF-A 9, CL 0

Singles

Lauren Wood (IFA) def. Groenenweg, 8-2

Elly Wood (IFA) def. Fread, 8-3

Kadynce Winters (IFA) def. Roberts, 8-2

Sage Heitland (IFA) def. Jackson, 8-3

Aubrey Johnson (IFA) def. Brant, 8-0

Haley Bridgewater (IFA) def. Rodriguez, 8-1

Doubles

Wood/Wood (IFA) def. Groenenweg/Fread, 6-3

Heitland/Johnson (IFA) def. Roberts/Jackson, 8-5

Winters/Bridgewater (IFA) def. Brant/Rodriguez, 8-5