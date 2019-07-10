Rosie Bodin

Rosie Robbins Bodin, 69, of Brooklyn Center, Minn., formerly of Ventura, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

Memorial services were held on Saturday, July 6, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner, with the Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating.

Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center, in Mason City.

Wesla Rosanne Bodin, the daughter of Wesley and Dorothy (Ott) Robbins, was born Jan. 14, 1950, at Buffalo Center. She attended school at Ventura where she graduated from high school in 1968. Rosie continued her education at Hamilton Business College, in Mason City. She worked at Target, in Mason City, for a few years before moving to Brooklyn Center, Minn., where she met and married her husband, Burt Bodin. Rosie was employed at Burlington Northern Railroad for many years. After Burt passed away, she continued to live in the Twin Cities before moving to Garner in 2018 to be closer to family. She enjoyed craft work and traveling, especially trips to Asia and Peru.

Rosie is survived by her mother, Dorothy Short, of Garner; a brother, Douglas (Sonnie) Robbins, of Sioux City; two sisters, Sherri (Jim) Erkel, of Central City, and Kandi (Ed) Kotz, of Swaledale; seven nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wesley; husband, Burt; and stepfather, Bill Short.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home, Garner.