Ronald Charlson, 83, of Clear Lake passed away Monday, Feb.17, 2020, in Eureka, Mo.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 19, at Salem Lutheran Cemetery, in Lake Mills.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-3 p.m., Friday, June 19, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall, of Zion Lutheran Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in Ron’s memory.

Ron was born on Jan. 4, 1937, in Forest City, to Milton and Ruth (Rusley) Charlson. He worked alongside his father, Milt, on a hog farm west of Lake Mills, for many years. In December of 1975 he married Pamela Haltom Kinker. He continued to build his legacy in the swine world by selling prize winning Poland Chinas, Spotted and Hampshire Hogs. He also won several awards at numerous competitions and state fairs, including National Spotted Sire of the Year in 1976, which lead to his eventual induction into the Iowa Spotted Swine Breeders Hall of Fame in 1998. After moving on from hog farming, Ron finished out his professional career selling John Deere tractors at Brakke Implement, in Mason City.

Ron was a fantastic son, brother, husband, father and uncle, and a friend to all. He will be remembered for his love of family and friends and his zest for life. Raise a glass to his memory and to his legacy, he will be missed.

He is survived by his son, Chris (Mindy) Charlson; his step-children, Melissa (Joe) Fruscella and Jason (Shelley) Kinker; grandsons Will, Max, Sam and Giovanni; sisters, Marion (Richard) Erickson and Norma (Eldean) Matheson; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Ruth (Rusley) Charlson; his wife, Pamela; and an infant brother, Robert Charlson.

Major Erickson Funeral Home, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.