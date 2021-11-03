Ronald (Ron) Huntley, 83, of Clear Lake, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, after a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at the Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. Private inurnment services will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery with military honors provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.

Memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice, Mason City, or the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Ron’s caregivers of the past three years at Country Meadows, Apple Valley, St Mary’s Hospital, in Rochester, and MercyOne and Hospice, of Mason City.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.