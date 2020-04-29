Rodney A. Fuller

Rodney Allen Fuller, 61, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held in Clear Lake once a date has been determined.

Rodney was born on Nov. 14, 1958, the son of Herbert, Jr. and Elda (Woiwod) Fuller, in Mason City. A graduate of Clear Lake High School, class of 1977, he completed the diesel mechanics program at Albert Lea Vocational Technical Institute, in Albert Lea, Minn.

Rodney moved to California in 1987, and worked for United Airlines at Los Angeles International Airport. While living in California, he met Cecilia Remoto and they were married on Dec. 13, 1992, in Torrance, Calif. They moved back to Iowa in 1999, and he began working for Titan Machinery and Hupp Toyotalift as a mechanic. He most recently was a truck driver in Iowa and Minnesota.

Rodney was a member of Galilean Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake. He enjoyed working in his garage and attending auctions.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Cecilia Fuller, of Clear Lake; two daughters, Jessica Fuller, of Clear Lake and Jennifer (fiance, Hunter Wubben) Fuller, of Mason City; sister, Nancy (Rick) Gates, of Clear Lake; nephew, Brian (Haley) Gates, of Plymouth, Minn.; and niece, Erin (fiance, Andrew LoCascio) Gates, of Clear Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.