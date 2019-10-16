Roc The Lake to be new summer event

by Marianne Gasaway

A new event has been added to all of the summer fun Clear Lake provides.

Roc The Lake will take place at PM Park and its Tiki Bar Saturday, July 25, 2020. The event features 11 hours of music played by four of the top cover bands in the country.

“We are incredibly excited to be bringing this entertainment to Clear Lake and think this one-day event will be a hit,” said Cris Brager, who operates PM Park. She has teamed with promoter Mike O’Brien to book the number one classic rock cover band in America, The Trip, from Orange County, Calif.; the internationally renowned AC/DC tribute band direct from Dallas, Texas, Back in Black; Free Fallin, considered the ultimate tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, hailing from Minneapolis, Minn.; and crowd favorite Joe Santana’s Kingfish, from Jacksonville, Fla.

This will be the first time Back in Black and Free Fallin have appeared in Clear Lake. The Trip has performed as part of the Take-Me-Back celebration and at last year’s Fourth of July celebration in City Park. Joe Santana has been a mainstay for PM Park’s Fourth of July festivities.

“These bands are the best of the bands they pay