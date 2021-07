Robert S. Swanson, age 76, died on Nov. 16, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1944, in Mason City, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at the VFW, 219 Main Ave., Clear Lake.

He is survived by two children, Philip Swanson, of West Des Moines and Chelsea Swanson, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.