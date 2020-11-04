Robert L. Kimball

Robert Leonard Kimball, 96, of Ventura, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

A funeral service was held on Friday, Oct. 30, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park at a later date.

Robert was born Oct. 10, 1924, the son of Walter and Ruth Alice (Whetsler) Kimball in Corwith, Iowa. He married Nettie Mehus on March 5, 1948, in Belmond.

Robert grew up in Corwith and Klemme, attending school in Klemme. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the United States Navy and served three years during World War II as a machinist mate. After serving his country, Robert returned home and worked at Elm Bend Fishing Resort in Ventura. He later began his own television/radio repair business while also painting buildings. In the 1960’s, he began working for the Ventura School district as a bus driver and custodian until he retired.

Robert was a member of the Ventura Methodist Church until it closed. He loved to camp, fish and travel with his family. During retirement, Robert and Nettie spent winters in California and Arizona.

Robert is survived by his wife of 72 years, Nettie Kimball, of Clear Lake; three daughters, Beverly (Wayne) Kozisek, of Clear Lake, twin sister, Bonnie (Darrell) Bullington, of Ramsey, Minn. and Nancy Glidden, of Ventura; six grandchildren, Jenny (Tory) Reimann, Jason (Tina) Kozisek, Michelle (Oliver) Ricaille, Tammy (Chuck) Plaxico, Nathan Glidden, of Ventura, and Justin Glidden, of Ventura; 10 great-grandchildren, Tanner and Mikayla Reimann, Anastazia and August Kozisek, Mason, Max, Miya and Ashlee Plaxico, and Theo and Adrian Ricaille; and a sister, Ruth Floyd, of Pacolo, Okla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don Kimball; sister, Nadine Blank; and son-in-law, Charles Glidden.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.