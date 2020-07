Robert (Bob) Lee Hayungs, 80, of Clear Lake, died, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home in Clear Lake.

Services are tentatively scheduled for on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Clear Lake Christian Church, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service. Services and visitation are open to the public.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, is handling funeral arrangements.