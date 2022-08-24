Robert F. LaKose, 88, of Clear Lake, passed away at Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City, on Aug. 18, 2022.

Robert was born on May 19, 1934, in Brooklyn, Iowa, to parents Raymond and Rose LaKose. He attended country school in the Brooklyn area and began working as a grocer as a teenager. He met his future wife, Joyce, at a grocery store, as she had moved to the area to teach. The two were married in Brooklyn in 1956, and Robert was drafted into the United States Army shortly afterward.

Robert served in the Army from 1956 to 1958, stationed in Germany. He returned stateside and continued his career as a grocer, working in Toledo, Colfax, Newton, and finally moving to Clear Lake in 1973. He managed Easter’s Grocery, in Clear Lake, until his retirement in 1994. Following his retirement, he and Joyce were antique dealers, working at an antique shop in Mason City for a period of that time.

Robert was dedicated to maintaining a pristine lawn and was an avid baker.

Robert is survived by his wife; his four sons, Jeff (Ginger), of Des Moines, Joel, of Phoenix, Craig (Susan), of Clear Lake and Chad (Rhonda), of Farmington, Minn.; grandchildren, Joel, Stacey, Samuel, Elizabeth, Savannah and Nicholas; great-children, Brock and Beau; and siblings, Rosemary Kibbee, of Grinnell, John, of Grinnell and Michael (Patricia), of Indiana.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake was in charge of arrangements.