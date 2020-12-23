Robert E. Pals

Robert “Bob” E. Pals, 91, of Clear Lake, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Rockwell Care Center, in Rockwell.

A service for Robert will be held in the summer of 2021 and inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Robert Eugene Pals was born Feb. 25, 1929 to Fred and Helen (Lundin) Pals, in Chicago, Ill. He grew up around Meservey, Iowa until his family moved to Rush City, Minn. Later, Bob moved to Clear Lake, where he began to work at the Great Lakes Pipeline (later Williams Pipeline and now Magellan) until his retirement 44 years later.

In 1949 Bob married Lois D. Davis in the Little Brown Church, in Nashua, Iowa. To them were born two children, Randy D. Pals and Sally Pals.

Bob’s favorite pastimes were hunting, enjoying the activity on Clear Lake, and cheering on the Minnesota Twins! But, most of all, Bob enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 71 years, Lois D. Pals; a son, Randy (Judy) Pals; a daughter, Sally (Jerry) Witt; grandchildren, Josh Witt, Justin Witt, Jessica McDonald, Jill Oulman, Casey Oulman, Keri Oulman, and Kelly Geerlings; a great-grandson; and two great-granddaughters; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

