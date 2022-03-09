Robert E. Hoeft

Robert “FeFe” Eugene Hoeft, 76, of Ventura, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Westview Care Center, in Britt.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. It will be live-streamed and available for viewing on the Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel Facebook page. Burial will be at Ventura Cemetery, in Ventura.

Visitation will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Family suggests memorial contributions to American Lung Association.

FeFe was born May 16, 1945, the son of Lester Henry and Ida “June” (Thomas) Hoeft, in Osage, Iowa. He married Elizabeth (Combs) Henely in 1993. She preceded him in death on June 10, 2016.

FeFe was a proud member of the football team throughout high school, graduating from Ventura High School in 1964. After graduating he worked road construction for various companies, retiring in 2012 after 47 years.

He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Ventura. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards at the VFW, morning conversations at Ventura Mart, attending dirt track races, spending holidays with family, and driving laps around Clear Lake with his loving wife.

FeFe is survived by his sons, Ronald “Ronnie” (Denise) Henely, of Abilene, Kan., Dennis (Linda) Henely, of Mason City and Tracey (Nena) Henely, of Ventura; grandchildren, Anthony (Emily), Andrew, Alexander (Kerrigan), Ashley, Adam, Aidan, Archer, Joshua (Kelcey), Hunter (Crystal), Danya (Shane), Drayce, Drew, Elizabeth and many great-grandchildren; siblings, Marilyn Schotanus, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, Evelyn Knudson, of Lake Mills, Iowa and Thomas (Kay) Hoeft, of Fort Collins, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Charlotte (Kenneth) Hyde; brother, Leslie “Pete” Hoeft; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Schotanus and Victor Knutson.

Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.