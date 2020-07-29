Robert E. Amosson

Robert Eugene Amosson, 73, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

A private family graveside service will be held at Clear Lake Cemetery, with Pastor Jane Harris officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, Bob’s family suggests memorial contributions to St. Peter Lutheran Church, in Rockwell, or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Bob was born Dec. 28, 1946, the son of Glen and Agnes (Ulstad) Amosson, in Mason City. He married Patricia Bos on Sept. 6, 1968, at Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake.

Bob graduated from Rockwell High School. He worked as a livestock buyer for Armour Food Co., in Mason City, was a mediator for the State of Iowa, and farmed for over 40 years. He also served in the Iowa Air National Guard from 1966-1972.

Bob was a Cerro Gordo County Supervisor for 14 years, served on numerous boards and committees, was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, in Rockwell, and the Rockwell Lions Club. He enjoyed remaining very active in the community throughout his life. His involvement included the school board, church board, local grain elevator board, as well as the Federal Housing Administration. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing and playing cards with friends every week.

Bob is survived by his wife, Pat Amosson, of Clear Lake; two children, Scott (Vonnie) Amosson, of Clear Lake, and Jeremy (Ginger) Amosson, of Rockwell; four grandchildren, Whitney (John) Mixdorf, of Clear Lake, Colby (Lisa) Dye, of Iowa City, Hattie Amosson and Miles Amosson; four great-grandchildren, Kinsey Anderegg, Caroline Mixdorf, Cora Mixdorf, and Cale Dye; sisters-in-law, Barbara Amosson and Sue Amosson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Roger and Ron.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.