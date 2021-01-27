Robert D. Johannessen

Robert (Bob) Dean Johannessen, age 85, of Park Rapids, Minn., passed away at his home in Hubbard, Minn. on Tuesday night, Dec.29, 2020.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Jones-Pearson Funeral Home, Park Rapids. A service is being tentatively planned for June 26, 2021.

Bob was born on May 13, 1935, in Clear Lake, to Johannes and Mandella (Amundson) Johannessen. He was united in marriage to Phyllis Paulson and had four children.

For many years, Bob was a cross country truck driver. He also worked at, and eventually managed a Lifetime Motorhome plant in Mason City.

On Dec. 31, 1970, Bob was united in marriage to Bonnie Mae (Howe) Gleason, in Sioux Falls, S.D. This marriage united eight children. In 1971, Bob and Bonnie ventured north to Bertha, Minn., where they engaged in dairy farming and raising their children. They worked 800 acres and milked over 100 head of cattle. In 1994, they left farming and moved to Park Rapids, Minn. where Bob worked for 23 years and retired from Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen as a maintenance man.

Bob loved to fish, with family and friends on lakes near his home or more ambitious trips to other states and Canada. He also enjoyed making things out of scraps and built numerous trailers, ice fishing houses, and hunting stands for himself and others. Bob loved working in his yard and growing flowers. The land in this area is known for its sandy soil, so he built a sprinkler system to keep his grass green. He truly enjoyed all the compliments he received from friends and neighbors as to how beautiful his yard and flowers looked.

Bob will be lovingly remembered by his childre, Sherry (Todd) Fairley, of Grand Forks, N.D., Randy (Beth) Gleason, of Park Rapids, Tamara (Clint) Markham, of Park Rapids, Candy Hacker, of Brainerd, Minn., Keith (DeVy) Johannessen, of Breckenridge, Minn., James (Nora) Gleason, of Nevis, Minn. and Lou Jean Gleason, of Hopkins, Minn.; 12 beloved grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Allen (Janet) Johannessen, of Montrose, Colo., and Gene (Nancy) Huber, of Clear Lake; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bonnie Johannessen; and one son, John Johannessen.