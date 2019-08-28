Robert D. Christiansen

Robert Dean Christiansen, 75, of Clear Lake, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, surrounded by his family at home, after a long battle with cancer.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Aug. 26, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Art Zewert, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Chaplain, officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard. Burial will be at Ell Township Cemetery, in Klemme.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Bob was born Jan. 17, 1944, the son of Donald Anton and Cora Muriel (Welsh) Christiansen, in Mason City. He married Pamela Lemke on Feb. 25, 1967, at the Klemme United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on Jan. 2, 2009. He later married Karen (Simmer) Olinger on Nov. 2, 2014, in Clear Lake.

A graduate of Clear Lake High School, Bob farmed for a short time before joining the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in public service as a policeman, lake patrol, and mostly as a heavy equipment operator for Cerro Gordo County. Always interested in agriculture, he farmed in the 1990’s.

Bob was a member of the Clear Lake United Methodist Church. He enjoyed classic cars, going for car rides, helped establish the CLASS Car Club, in Clear Lake, and was instrumental in founding the CLASS Auto Show. He also liked going out to dinner with friends and family, and spending his winters in Arizona.

Bob is survived by his wife, Karen Christiansen, of Clear Lake; daughter, Tina (Will) Winters, of Mason City; grandsons, James (fiancé, Ashley Schmelling) Boehnke, of Blooming Prairie, Minn. and Theodore (Shanda) Boehnke, of Dumont, Iowa; many great-grandchildren; siblings, David (Alice) Christiansen and Doneta Pedelty, both of Clear Lake; nieces, Anne Christiansen-Bullers, Tina Christiansen, Kristi Sly and Shelley (Michael) Phelps; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and a nephew-in-law, Alan Bernhard.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pamela; and niece, Kimberly Bernhard.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.