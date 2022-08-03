Richard Wipf

Richard David Wipf, 86, passed away, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, August 7, at the Clear Lake V.F.W., 219 Main Ave. Clear Lake.

In lieu of flowers memorials and condolences may be sent to Joan Wipf.

Richard was born July 17, 1936, the son of David and Clara (Blackwell) Wipf in the family home in Fairbury, Neb. He started school in Bower, Neb., and in 1944, Richard’s family moved to Clayton, Kan.; where he finished his education and graduated in 1954. He loved playing basketball all through high school.

Richard worked for Mr. Adams Grocery Store at the age of 12 and also helped area farmers at harvest time. After graduation, Richard and his family moved to Lincoln, Neb.; where he joined the Union and became a carpenter.

In 1956, Richard joined the United States Marines, stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif. Serving his country was always a source of pride for him.

Richard married Janet Sibley and to this union three children were born, Robin, Richard and Kathy; later their marriage dissolved. On Jan. 17, 1965, Richard was united in marriage to Joan (Truax) in Lincoln; he became a step-father to Tracy and Shelley. To this union, Richard and Joan had their daughter, Hollie.

Richard was a carpenter for over 50 years. He worked on many projects: Mason City High School, Principal Insurance Building, Mason City Clinic and more. He became a Maintenance Engineer at Mason City Clinic where he retired in 1999.

He was a Cub Master for the Lincoln School, 4-H leader for Rockwell Rough Riders and coached for Tracy and Hollie’s little league teams. He was President for the Muddy Pond CB Club for many years and past member of the VFW. For several years after retirement Richard was a bus aid for Head Start in Clear Lake.

In his younger years, he enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, dancing and traveling. Richard and Joan bought a motorhome and loved traveling with their grandkids all over the West!

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joan; his children, Robin, Richard Hoover, Kathy Franklin, Tracy (Lisa) Hansen, Shelley (Francis Simmer) Paulsen and Hollie Tatro; grandchildren, Melanie Paulsen, AJ Hansen, Alissa Hansen, Mariah Braniff and Ryan Tatro; great-grandchildren, Parker Renz, Armonee Hansen, Linken McGerry and Ember Braniff; siblings, Lois (Paul) Staples, Virgil Wipf, Helen Wipf, Carolyn Wipf and Robert Wipf; sister-in-law, Alberta Wipf; brother-in-law, David (Irene) Truax and many nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.

Gone but not forgotten are his parents, David and Clara Wipf; his brother, Wesley Wipf; his parents-in-law, Ted and Bea Truax; his brothers and sisters-in- law, Russel and Lola Truax, Gary and Pat Truax; his niece, Kim Jansen; and nephew, Dennis Truax.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.