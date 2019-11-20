Richard R. Westcott, 80, of Clear Lake, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

A farewell remembrance will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, from noon-3 p.m. at the VFW, 219 Main Avenue, Clear Lake.

The son of Rex and Esther Westcott, Richard Ray Westcott was born on Oct. 8, 1939, the oldest of three children. He received his education in the Ventura Community School district where he was Class President in 1957. He enjoyed a dynamic career in salesmanship, eventually embracing his true passion of entrepreneurial business.

He founded Westcott Industries in Mason City where he specialized in plastic molding and advertising specialties. He spent many years traveling for his business, but always considered Clear Lake his home, where he enjoyed bicycling around the lake frequently.

From a young age Richard had a love for aviation. He was an experienced small aircraft pilot: a passion he inherited from his father. Throughout the years he was blessed to have owned and flown many different airplanes.

He is survived by his three children, Margaux (Stephen) Foster, Danielle Westcott, and Brook (Melissa) Westcott; his grandchildren, Thayne, Trissa, and Hayden Foster, Phoenix Westcott, and Jocelyn Adams; as well as his extended family and friends.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Esther; sisters, Phyllis Willis and Gayle (Gordon) Stokes.

In lieu of flowers do something kind for a stranger.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.