Richard M. Hanson, 79, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away peacefully from this earth and entered into eternity with Jesus, June 11, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo.

Whether with his family, church, work colleagues, or students, his life was an overflow of delight in his deep God-given hope in Jesus, as evidenced by an outpouring of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control, up to and through his final days. An amazing servant-leader, he consistently did nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility counted others more significant than himself, looking not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.

Rich was born in 1942 to Obed and Myrtle Hanson in Story County, Iowa. He graduated from Roland Story High School in 1960, and Buena Vista College, Storm Lake, Iowa, in 1964. He graduated with his master’s degree from Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa. Rich married Juanita in 1965.

He taught high school social studies, coached high school boys’ basketball, and girls’ softball, in Everly, Iowa. The Hansons moved to Guthrie Center, Iowa, in 1967, where he taught junior high, high school, and held the position of junior high principal. He was also the head girls’ basketball coach with four state tournament appearances. Additionally, he coached the high school girls’ softball team with a state-tournament appearance. Rich and Juanita become parents of two children, Doug and Debbie. In 1978 Rich and Juanita moved to Cambridge, Iowa, where he was the elementary principal in the Ballard School District. In 1984, they moved to Clear Lake, where they lived for 19 years. During this time, Rich served as the principal at Central Intermediate School. He played an integral role in opening Clear Creek Elementary, where he was the principal.

Rich enjoyed officiating high school basketball, baseball, and softball games, including multiple state tournaments. He was inducted into the Iowa Girls State Athletic Union Umpire Hall of Fame. Following retirement in 2003, the Hansons moved to Fort Collins. Rich worked part-time at Albertsons, bringing an exceptional work ethic and joy to every customer and team member interaction. He had a lifelong love for The Far Side, American Flyer Trains, and the L.A. Dodgers.

He was an incredibly supportive husband to Juanita, and a loving and caring father to Doug and Debbie. He was a wonderful Godly father to Margo and Hayden, as well. His grandchildren enjoyed many hours playing on the floor with him and listening to him read with wonderful expression for hours on end. A big fan of sports, one of Rich’s all time favorite coaches was John Wooden, who said, “Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is what others think you are.” Rich’s beautiful character in Jesus Christ was revealed throughout his life, even in the face of a debilitating disease. We are grateful to God for the joy of knowing and loving him.

Rich was preceded in death by his father, Obed Hanson and his mother, Myrtle Hanson.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Hanson, of Fort Collins; children, Doug (Margo) Hanson, Lino Lakes, Minn., and Debbie (Hayden) Camp, Fort Collins; his sister, Jan (Norm) Luiken, Huxley, Iowa; along with grandchildren, Grace Hanson, Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and fiancé, Pedro Siqueira, Grant and Denise Hanson, Eden Prairie, Minn., Garrett Hanson, Lino Lakes, Minn. and fiancé, Kayla Wentland, Hannah Hanson, Lino Lakes, Carolynne and Alex Telford, Hopkins, Minn., and Elizabeth and Katherine, Fort Collins.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Faith Church, 3920 South Shields Street, Fort Collins, Colo.

Please visit goesfuneralcare.com, for more details, and to share condolences with his family.