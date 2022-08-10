Richard G. Mattioda

Richard Gerald Mattioda, 55, of Clear Lake, died, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his home.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 12, from 4-7 p.m. at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake.

A private family inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Richard was born April 2, 1967, in Chicago, Ill. his parents were Omar and Carol (Carey) Mattioda. Richard graduated from Cherokee High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy in January of 1989; Richard was honorably discharged in 1993. Richard served in the Army National Guard from 1994-2002. Richard was working for Avangrid Renewables as a regional director.

In Richard’s free time he enjoyed woodworking, 3D printing, taking care of his fish in his 300-gallon fish tank! His greatest joy was spending time with his three sons.

Richard was a very respected and beloved leader at work, he will be missed by many at Avangrid as he made an impact on their lives.

Richard is survived by Jacob Mattioda (Caitlin) Sioux Falls, S.D., Evan Mattioda, Cherokee, Iowa, and Seth Mattioda, Denver, Colo.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents and parents.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, is in charge of arrangements.