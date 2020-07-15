Richard A. Mott

Richard “Dick” Arnold Mott, 92, of Mason City, formerly of Clear Lake, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, with Pastor Dave Byrd, IOOF Home Chaplain officiating. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Family suggests memorial contributions to PurpleStride Iowa, The Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer, in memory of Rex McChesney (Rex’s Runners).

