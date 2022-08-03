Rezoning request for RV campground rejected

by Marianne Gasaway

Opposition to a proposed recreational vehicle campground on South Shore Drive was upheld Monday night, as the Clear Lake City Council rejected a rezoning request for such a project.

The Council acted on a recommendation from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to deny a rezoning request made by a group of Webster City investors. AKK Investment Properties LLC was seeking to rezone 7.45 acres of land at 2605 South Shore Drive from low-density residential to intensive commercial.

On July 26, the P&Z Commission heard from more than a dozen residents of the area who alleged the zoning change would lower their home values and disrupt their quiet neighborhood. Commission members ultimately unanimously voted to deny the zoning change.

In the wake of that decision, the developer withdrew the project from consideration.

Despite that action, about 15 residents of the area were on hand Monday night to be sure the City Council was aware of their objections.

“The particular drawing that they show has over 50 trailers in this area with only one way in and one way out. With the 50 trailers would come 50 golf carts, ATVs, boats, vehicles pulling boat trailers, and