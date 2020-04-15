Reynolds orders more businesses closed; decision on schools expected this week

by Travis Fischer

Even more businesses have been ordered closed as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the state.

As of Tuesday, April 14, there have been 1,899 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state resulting in 49 deaths, more than doubling the 886 cases and 22 deaths from the week prior. With the exception of two, all COVID-19 related deaths have been from people above the age of 60. Fifteen of the people that have died were above the age of 80.

Though fatalities have been nearly exclusively in the older or elderly population, all age groups are susceptible to the coronavirus. In Black Hawk County alone last week, at least one case was reported in every age group from child to elderly in the span of one testing cycle.

Of those that have been hospitalized from the virus, 674 are recovering while 129 are still in hospitals across the state.

On Monday, April 13, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation ordering the closure of a new wave of businesses. Malls, tobacco and vaping stores, gaming and entertainment stores, social clubs, golf course clubhouses, bingo halls, bowling alleys, amusement parks, museums, libraries, zoos, skating rinks, playgrounds, and campgrounds are among the non-essential businesses that, if they weren’t closed already, have been officially ordered closed through the end of April.

In addition, all unsolicited door-to-door sales have been prohibited.

While the spread of the virus has not yet crossed the threshold that Reynolds says would result in a full-blown shelter-in-place order, she reiterated the importance, and legal obligation, of abiding by the current social distancing measures. Noting that law enforcement has been instructed to ensure gatherings of more than ten are discouraged with violations that could result in a simple misdemeanor charge.

“All of the closures and restrictions outlined in the disaster emergency