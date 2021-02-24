Reynolds backs away from centralized vaccine scheduling

by Travis Fischer

Governor Kim Reynolds explained the decision to not move forward with a centralized scheduling system for COVID-19 vaccines during last week’s press conference.

Previously, the state had been looking at entering into a contract with Microsoft to create a statewide system for matching Iowans up with local vaccine providers. However, it was decided shortly after that the state would be backing away from that idea and leaving scheduling logistics to the individual counties.

“It quickly became apparent that integrating the many already existing registration and scheduling platforms that are used by public health departments, pharmacies, as well as other vaccine providers, it would not be possible in a timely manner without a significant disruption to the current systems,” said Reynolds. “We know that barriers still remain for Iowans who are currently eligible and we’re actively determining how we can leverage existing partnerships to provide an easier alternative to online scheduling.”

Meanwhile, reporting on a call from the White House, Reynolds said that the federal government has added 2.5 million doses to the 11 million already distributed weekly.

“In Iowa, that means our allocation of 49,900 this week will be almost 62,000 doses next week, which is an increase of 24 percent,” said Reynolds.

The governor also not-