Revised schedule released for upcoming football season

by Marianne Gasaway

To better prepare for the 2020 varsity football season, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released a revised schedule plan Friday which allows for member school adjustments due to COVID-19. The revised plan considers flexibility for school return concerns, geography, postseason qualifying, transportation, and possible COVID-19 cases as rationale for changing previously announced varsity football schedules.

The first practice (Aug. 10) and first competition (Aug. 27) dates are currently unchanged in the revision, as are the weeks for state semifinals (Nov. 13-15) and finals (Nov. 20-21).

Under the revised plan, a seven-week regular season will be conducted. Teams have the option of scheduling five, six, or seven games within those seven weeks.

All teams in all classes will qualify for the postseason. Brackets will consist of six rounds for each classification. The IHSAA will determine postseason pairings with geography, quality, and team availability as primary considerations. This is intended to be a one-time measure for postseason formatting. With all teams allowed entry into the postseason, the Ratings Percentage Index will not be utilized in 2020 to determine at-large berths or seeding.

Clear Lake school officials announced over the weekend the Lions will play their first two games, as scheduled. They will host Aplington-Parkersburg on Aug. 28 and Osage Sept. 4. However, Clear Lake dropped non-district games scheduled against Humboldt and Waukon and will begin their Class 2A District 3 schedule at home against Iowa Falls-Alden on Sept. 11.

The first of only two road games for the Lions will be played Friday, Sept. 18, at Forest City. After hosting Hampton-Dumont Sept. 25, the Lions will play at West Marshall Oct. 2. They finish the regular season at home against Roland-Story Oct. 9. The first round of play-offs will begin Oct. 16.

Due to the potential of positive COVID-19 cases forcing players and teams to miss games in the 2020 regular season, the revised plan does not penalize teams with a loss or forfeit due to state, county, or local health department determinations. A missed game due to COVID-19 will be considered a “no contest” and will not be made up. Teams may work with the IHSAA and new possible opponents should they have open dates due to scheduled opponents missing games.

Clear Lake 2020 Schedule:

Aug. 28 -- home vs. Aplington-Parkersburg

Sept. 4 -- home vs. Osage

Sept. 11 -- home vs. Iowa Falls-Alden

Sept. 18 -- at Forest City

Sept. 25 -- home vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Oct. 2 -- at West Marshall, State Center

Oct. 9 -- home vs. Roland-Story, Story City

Oct. 16 -- Playoffs Round 1

DISTRICT #3

Clear Lake

Forest City

Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Iowa Falls-Alden

Roland-Story, Story City

West Marshall, State Center