Rev. Gordon (Gordy) Grimm

Reverend Gordon (Gordy) Grimm, age 86, died peacefully on Jan. 5, 2020, at Ecumen, in North Branch, surrounded by loving family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Chisago Lake Lutheran Church, in Center City.  Visitation is on Friday, from 4-7 p.m. at Chisago Lake Lutheran Church and also one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday.

Memorials preferred to: Gillette Lifetime Specialty Healthcare, The Retreat, Hazelden, and Chisago Lakes Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Grandstrand Funeral Home, in Lindstrom.

