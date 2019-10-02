Reunion sparks ongoing meetings for Class of 1946 friends

(Above) Clear Lake High School Class of 1946 classmates (L-R) Janette Buck, Joan Ashland and Ann Thomsen turned a planning meeting for a class reunion into a monthly date. The ladies gather each month at Culver’s restaurant in Clear Lake to talk about then and now.-Reporter photo by Marianne Gasaway.

by Marianne Gasaway

Kathy Treanor loves her job at Culver’s in Clear Lake. She meets and greets hundreds who swing into the local restaurant to grab a bite to eat. She also appreciates those who share good stories and friendship over their meal.

For the past several years Joan (Bisgrove) Ashland, Janette Buck and Ann (David) Thomsen have been gathering at Culver’s restaurant once a month to enjoy lunch and talk about everything from days gone by to current events, just as they did more than 70-years ago as high school friends.

“I learned these ladies are classmates from the Clear Lake High School Class of 1946 and they make it a point to get together and stay in touch,” said Treanor.

“We held a meeting to talk about a reunion a number of years back and we decided it was fun to get together,” explained Joan, adding that originally seven or eight were in the group planning a reunion for the class with 42 members. “We figure some of the guys wouldn’t want to get together for our girls lunch now, so we just get together informally.”

When asked what they remember most about their high school days, all three responded with the same answer. The war.