Retiring Clear Lake teachers reflect on a bittersweet end to their careers

by Marianne Gasaway

Six teachers retiring this year probably thought they had seen it all in their combined 189-years in Clear Lake schools. But even they couldn’t have envisioned such a sudden and unique end to their teaching careers.

“It’s been very bittersweet to make the decision to retire and to not be with students up til my last day,” said Kim Williamson, who is completing her 34th year in the district. She began her career as a first grade student teacher who went on to serve as a substitute teacher, para educator and special education para prior to being hired as a full-time second grade teacher in 1991. She bounced between first and second grade throughout her career, with classrooms at Lincoln, Sunset and Clear Creek Elementary. “I will have to say not having kids in the classroom to interact with every school day has been the hardest thing for me. It has just been heartbreaking. I miss those smiles and hugs.”

Paul Langholz, who is finishing his 36th year in Clear Lake, primarily teaching 9-12 vocal music, calls it “quite overwhelming” to look back over a long career, knowing that it is drawing to a close.

“At our wedding in 1977, the presiding minister mentioned in his remarks that he had read in one of my recent papers that I was already looking forward to retirement. It’s one of those times that almost everyone likely looks forward to, but the closer the day comes, I find that I am remembering and treasuring the positive experiences much more