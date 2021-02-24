Residents escape duplex fire

(Above) Smoke was pouring out of an upstairs window at 2101 14th Ave. N. when firefighters arrived.-Reporter photo by Marianne Gasaway.

Clear Lake firefighters were called to a blaze at a residential duplex Monday afternoon, Feb. 22.

Fire Chief Doug Meyers said his department was dispatched to a structure fire at 2101 and 2103 14th Ave. N. shortly after 3:20 p.m. On arrival, firefighters saw smoke with fire coming from a rear second story bedroom of one unit. The second unit also had heavy smoke.

The occupants of the two units, Jennifer McInroy and Tyniqueka Hopkins, safely evacuated the structure and no injuries were reported. Both occupants have arranged temporary alternate housing.

Damage to the building, which is owned by the North Iowa Regional Housing Authority, is estimated at $40,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded with one ladder company, two engine companies, an ambulance and a support vehicle with a total of 15 firefighters. The Ventura Fire Department responded in mutual aid support to assist with manpower.

Also assisting at the scene was Alliant Energy and the Clear Lake Police Department.