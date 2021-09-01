Renaissance ticket winners announced

The Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter is giving away tickets to the 2021 Minnesota Renaissance Festival over the next few weeks.

The first drawing for tickets was held Friday and two tickets were awarded to four winners: Julie Tiedemann, Jessica Bohn, Dean Tegtmeyer and Julie Reese. Tickets may be picked up at the Reporter office weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If you didn’t win, there’s more chances.

An advertisement in this week’s paper features a question that can be answered by reading this week’s paper. Answer the question and return the entry to the Mirror-Reporter by 3 p.m. Friday in person, through the mail, Facebook Messenger, or email to info@clreporter.com. A drawing will be held Friday and the first four correct entries will each receive two tickets. Winners will be contacted.

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival takes place Aug. 21-Oct. 3.