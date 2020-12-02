Remember When 12-2-2020

(Above) Young cowpokes in 1995 - The three-year old class at Sunshine Center Preschool completed a “Cowpoke Unit” in 1995. Showing off their western wear was front row (L-R): Rebecca Rosenthal, Hannah Hall, Danielle Dorweiler, Ashley Watt, Kimberly Scherber, Dakota Bank and Mariah Tatro. Middle row (L-R): Annette Scherber, Faith Garrington, Matthew Hampton, Danielle Overbeck, Kayla Shipman, Jordan Hansen and Emily Dewitt. Back row (L-R): Alex Hunt, Zachary Johnson, Max Lindsay, Alysa Walker, Jeffrey Arians, Miriah Whitehurst, Ethan Stoke-Cobb.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

December 1995

Bosnia seems a world away, but the conflict in that war-torn country is brought closer to home by the news that a Clear Lake man will be part of the NATO peace effort. U.S. Army Sgt. Shawn Riggle will travel with NATO troops to Split, Croatia on Dec. 10, according to his parents Darlene and Harlan Riggle, of Clear Lake. Riggle specializes in graphics, so he and his computer will be working from a utility truck in Split, a key transit point for Bosnia. Shawn is a 1990 graduate of Clear Lake High School.

Twenty-three entries will participate in the First Annual Christmas by the Lake Lighted Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A check for $28,411 and a deed to 17 acres of undeveloped land on the north side of town was presented to the city’s Finance Committee. Lakeland Park is in the process of dissolving and offered the cash and property to the city. The gift is intended to aid in the expansion of the current Sea Wall.

Police successfully tied a series of events together to arrest three Clear Lake juveniles for the burglary of a Marble Rock convenience store Nov. 25. A Clear Lake Bakery driver reported the break-in to authorities about 3 a.m.

The #1 Beatles show in the world, The Tribute, will perform at the Surf Ballroom on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Investment Centers of America, Inc. has announced that Tom Alexander has been named registered representative for the Investment Center, located at Clear Lake Bank and Trust.

The Clear Lake wrestlers won the NC-NK Early Bird Tournament on Saturday in convincing fashion, beating second place Garner by 100 points. The Lions took seven individual titles. Taking home titles were Andy Thompson, Dustin DenHartog, John Rozen, Josh Baker, Bryon Frampton, Casey West and David Doebel. All 13 wrestlers placed in the top four.

The Clear Lake girls beat Webster City by one point, 40-39, on Friday. Lani Grabinski led the team with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Andrea Jennings had 10 points. Not only did Krista Fritz hit the winning basket, she also snagged 10 rebounds and four steals.

New boys head basketball coach Dave Benes lost his season opener to Webster City, 74-58. Tom Rauk led the team with 20 points and eight rebounds. Jeff Lewis contributed 18 points and three steals. Sophomore Nate Carney came off the bench to add nine points.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter Foods include: Busch Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $4.19; Farmland Whole Boneless Hams, lb., $1.39; Pepsi Products, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.49; Red Baron Pizza, 12”, 2/$6; Hills Brothers Coffee, 36-39 oz. can, $5.99; and General Mills Cheerios, 15 oz., $1.99.

50 Years Ago

November 1970

Armand Oetken, principal of Sunset View School, presented his observations on the building needs at Sunset. The upcoming $495,000 school bond issue is set for Dec. 10. The school was built in 1954.

The Clear Lake City Council approved the resolution on the vacating of S. 9th St. The street is located north of Lincoln School. The Clear Lake district purchased the street for the sum of $1.

Mr. and Mrs. James L. Garrett have purchased the Bobby Burns Clothing Store, 7 S. 4th St. The store will carry various brand names and will feature clothing from infant to pre-teen. The new business will be known as Children’s Fashions.

The Clear Lake grapplers started the season on victory road. The Lions topped the Hampton Bulldogs, 27-20. A full house crowd cheered on the Lions. Winning for Clear Lake were Mike Schwichtenberg, Paul Joslyn, Joel McChesney, Bob Erickson, Louis Schuler, Jack Prestholt and Dick Erickson.

75 Years Ago

November 1945

Esther Tesene, of Clear Lake is featured in the November issue of “Successful Farming” magazine as the “good neighbor” of the month. When Miss Tesene spied an old sewing machine in a road ditch, she thought of a neighbor, Mrs. Kruggel, who desperately needed a machine for sewing for her daughter. Miss. Tesene used skill and elbow grease to get the machine restored it to its working order and presented it to Mrs. Kruggel.

Jack Ott, Dick Garth and Chris Johnston are the nucleus for the Lion Quintet basketball team this season.

Ray Monaghen now plans to subdivide the old Culver garden property into lots. It had been suggested as a new athletic field.

Irving Morgan, manager of the Oluf T. Hansen Store, says they are planning an extensive remodeling project for the store.

Clear Lake has purchased $94,000 worth of bonds, according to Chairman M.A. Arneson.

90 Years Ago

November 1930

Through the courtesy of Mayor W.H. Ward, many football fans heard the Notre Dame-California football game over the radio Saturday. Mr. Ward placed a radio in the front window of the second story of his furniture store. The game could be heard several blocks. The game was broadcast from the field in California.

Mr. and Mrs. Rosemond received word from their daughter, Mrs. R.J. Aurdahl, of Porto Alegore, South America, that everything had quieted down following the revolution. She stated that Mr. Aurdahl had been transferred from Port Alegora to San Paulo, Brazil and he has been appointed assistant sales manager of the General Motors company for Brazil. For a time, Mr. and Mrs. Rosemond were much concerned for the safety of their daughter and husband during the uprising and were greatly relieved on getting word of the suppression of the natives.