Remember When 1-27-2021

(Above) Chamber Merit Awards in 1996- The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce presented Merit Awards to members in 1996 who contributed greatly during 1995. Those receiving awards included front row (L-R): Jan Lovell, Clear Lake Independent Telephone Company; Dennis Dodd, Interstate Power Company; Rebecca Storbeck, TCI. Back row (L-R): Lawrence Fredicksen, Fredriksen Welding; Bobbi and Gene Madson, Wilcox Furniture; and Mike Finnegan, Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

January 1996

A winter storm warning cascaded into a full blown blizzard Friday, leaving Clear Lake with 15 inches of snow, numerous closed roads and stranded motorists. The snow, which fell on Thursday, was propelled by 45 mph winds on Friday. By mid-day most plows had been pulled off the roads because they simply could not keep up with the drifting. Officials closed Interstate 35 about 5 p.m. on Friday, giving motorists no choice but to abandon their travel plans. More than 200 semi trucks filled the Milepost 194 truck Stop lot Friday. Local hotels were filled to the brim.

The Clear Lake School Board is being urged by those attending a 280.12 Committee meeting to move sixth graders to the Junior High School building; build a new Central School on a new site; and combine the costs of building additional classrooms at the Junior High with a new school building in a $6.5 million bond issue.

Samuel Langholz, of Clear Lake, has been selected by Clear Lake High School to attend the 1996 Hugh O’Brien Youth Foundation (HOBY) Leadership Seminar in Des Moines.

Two people were injured Wednesday in a two vehicle accident at the intersection of North 20th St. and 4th Ave. S.

A retirement party was held to honor John Boehm, who has retired from the Clear Lake Bakery after 37 years of service. He is the Bakery’s only driver who has started and finished his career on the same route.

Kenneth Smith, Clear Lake, has been appointed to the Opportunity Village Board of Directors to fill a vacancy.

The Clear Lake boys basketball team traveled to Webster City to avenge an early season to the Lynx. But Webster City once again defeated the Lions, 64-50. Tom Rauk and Jeff Lewis led the scoring for the Lions. Rauk ended the night with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Lewis scored 13 points and dished out six assists and snagged two steals. John Hanley and Nate Carney also had solid games.

The Clear Lake wrestling team continued its winning ways by trouncing Clarion, 68-3. The win was punctuated by David Doebel’s 100th victory on the mat. Doebel became only the second wrestler in Clear Lake history to record 100 wins in his career. Sean Harlan ended his career with a 110 wins.

The Ventura boys basketball team flexed their muscles to win the rebounding battle 48-15 and defeat Alden, 74-40 in North Star Conference action. Andy Luscomb finished with 25 points and nine rebounds. Dan Fields added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Jared Ringus showed his potential, scoring 12 points and grabbing four rebounds.

50 Years Ago

January 1971

Two new dance clubs, The Mr. and Mrs. Dance Club and The Lost Generation Dance Club, are being formed at the Surf Ballroom. The Mr. and Mrs. Dance Club, popular in 1968 and 1969, is being reorganized. The Lost Generation Dance Club is for ages 21-33.

The purchase of two police cars for Clear Lake has been approved at the Clear Lake City Council. Two cars from Differding Ford Sales were purchased at a price of $2,790 for the two units, plus trade-in.

Ventura Superintendent Earl P. Leslie, has signed a three-year contract beginning July 1. Leslie requested no change in salary.

60 Years Ago

January 1961

Franke M. Lee has been appointed general manger of the Clear Lake Coop Creamery. He succeeds Lee Jacobson, who is retiring.

Purchase of half a block of property in the downtown business district was announced by the Clear Lake Bakery.

Ad man, Jack Nicholson reported his car stolen from the parking lot, then red faced he had to admit he had left it on a downtown street while running an errand.

A fire destroyed a barn on the George Gerk farm which lit up the countryside for miles around. The barn contained 101 young pigs. Clear Lake firemen were at the farm from 2:30 to 4:30 a.m. They were assisted by the Ventura Department.

75 Years Ago

January 1946

A purchase of interest to the community was completed when G.W. Wilcox bought out the Williams Furniture Store and Funeral Parlor.

Clear Lake is bursting with new businesses these days. Thompson Sporting Goods has opened up across from the park.

Dr. E.L. Wurtzer and Dr. Dean W. Clapsaddle, of Burt, will become associated in the practice of medicine in Clear Lake.

Darwin Huey M 3/c is now at home with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.R. Huey, after receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S.N.R. at Minneapolis.

Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Owen plan to open a jewelry store and watch repair on Saturday.