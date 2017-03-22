Remember When 3-22-2017

(Above) Young inventors, 1992 - These Ventura Schools students participated in the Invention Convention held in 1992, at Southbridge Mall in Mason City. As local winners, they competed against approximately 127 other area students from more than 20 schools. Pictured (L-R): is Courtney Connor, Angie Grey, Erin Hiscocks, Syreeta Monson, Crystal Pueggel, Emily Chambers, Emily Pueggel, Scott Eichmeier, Jamie Sonney and Ann Gerlach. Teachers working with the students were Lorie Huffman and Michelle Penning.

25 Years Ago

March 1992

The Association for the Preservation of Clear Lake has announced it will sponsor a program to test the water clarity of Clear Lake this summer. Water samples will be collected at three locations 14 times during the summer and used in a trophic index test to discover the amount to algae and phosphorus, which triggers algae grown in the lake. This is the first time water has been sampled since 1979.

Handicap Village officials are actively seeking ways to continue providing public use of the Don Boyer Pool after the City’s sponsorship of local programs ceases in July.

The Clear Lake City Council reaffirmed its approval of a street lighting project on one block of North 3rd St. Business along the street will share the cost of the project, as well as contribute city labor for the lighting installation. City officials allocated $5,300 for the project in the 1992-93 budget.

Clear Lake resident Ben Furleigh will soon begin work on a new mural to replace the present painting on the wall exposed when the former Park Hotel was razed across from City Park. The mural is sponsored by the Clear Lake Jaycees. Furleigh is vice-president of the organization. Furleigh said the slogan, “First of 10,000 Lakes,” was used by the city many years ago and most people he has spoken to are familiar with it.

Bob Fellows, from the Phil Donahue and David Letterman shows, will be the entertainment at the Clear Lake Post Prom party. Fellows’ show is in through projection, the power of suggestion, mystifying mind over matter demonstrations. “Mystic Illusion” is the theme of the party.

North Iowa talent will be showcased in the staging of “Godspell,” by Galilean Lutheran Church. Members of the cast include: Paul Langholz, Bonnie Masteller, Nina Fitzgerald, Judy Herman, Greg Nicoll, Nicole Medina, Patti Ellerman, Tim Neiss, Lowell Hennings and Gary Burkhalter.

Former Clear Lake girls basketball standouts Becky Rannals and Jennifer Currier made appearances at the Girls State Basketball Tournament, this time as coaches. Rannals coached Sigourney to the tournament and Currier assisted with the Hampton-Dumont team. Rannals, a 1983 graduate of CLHS, coached the Lady Savages to their first ever state tournament appearance. This was her fourth year as head coach. She also coaches the volleyball program. Currier stepped out of college and into a coaching job in one of the most respected programs in North Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in December, Currier was hired for a teaching position at Hampton-Dumont and she joined the basketball staff halfway through a 27-1 season. Currier graduated from CLHS in 1986.

Kendra Berge, a guard for Clear Lake, received Honorable Mention on the Iowa Newspaper Association Girls All-State Basketball team. Berge was Clear Lake’s defensive leader.

Jim Ahrens, Clear Lake High School athletic director and former coach, was inducted into the Iowa High School Boys Basketball Hall of Fame.

A homegrown Clear Lake business has announced its expansion to a new location and the hiring of nine additional employees. Sloan Manufacturing became the first tenant of the North Iowa Business Technology Center, and has shown continued growth since September 1988. Sloan Manufacturing is an electronics subcontractor with research and development functions.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Sof Knit Bathroom Tissue, 4 roll, 69¢; Fastco Flour, 5 lb. bag, 69¢; Maxwell House Coffee, 34.5 oz. box, $2.59; Fastco Chocolate Chips, 12 oz. bag, 99¢; Sunkist Navel Oranges, 4 lb. bag, 99¢; Sno White Mushrooms, 8 oz., 79¢; T-bone Steaks, lb., $3.99; 80% Lean Ground Pork, lb., 99¢ and Country Style Pork Ribs, lb., $1.39.

50 Years Ago

March 1967

Clear Lake basketball followers were sadly dismayed after losing to Waverly-Shell Rock, 46-41, in the sub-state finals at Mason City. The Lions didn’t hit a shot in the third period after settling for a 22-22 tie at the intermission. A record crowd of 4,400 saw Waverly win it. Ken Grabinski led the scorers for Clear Lake with 20 points.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was called to the Surf Ballroom at 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. It is believed that a patron had flipped a cigarette into a pile of towels on top of the refrigerator in the kitchen. The fire sent smoke through the kitchen and lobby area. No damage was reported.

The Clear Lake Senior Citizen have a new home in the basement of Halford’s Cafe, Main Ave. New furnishing, such as card tables, chairs, davenports, gas stove, refrigerator and a TV antenna are needed.

The board of directors of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce passed a resolution endorsing a proposed addition of a convention center-motel complex to the Surf Ballroom.

75 Years Ago

March 1942

Floyd Kimball, operator of the Phillips One-Stop station was elected president of the Clear Lake School Board.

The Defense Bond drive in Clear Lake and Cerro Gordo County will continue during the week until everyone has been solicited. Clear Lake and Ventura’s quota is $213,000.

The president of the United States has written the governors of 48 states proposing a maximum vehicle limit of 40 miles per hour to conserve rubber and gasoline.

Thorkel Sondrol Jr., local attorney, left Tuesday for Ft. Des Moines to be inducted into the army. He has left his business here, turning it over to E.B. Stillman. Sondrol is a graduate of the University of Iowa and son of Mr. and Mrs. T.E. Sondrol.

100 Years Ago

March 1917

Four horsepower motorcycle for sale with Presto light and tools, $40.

Calmar wagon and top buggy for sale, like new.

Lost on Lake Shore Road, between town and J.B Smith’s, a sack of Twilight Flour. Leave it at Stenby and Barlow to receive a reward.

For sale: summer cottage on North Shore. Burlap finish on first floor, cobblestone fireplace, rowboat and garage.

A large audience enjoyed the Campfire Girls play, “Sprucecone and Bunchberry,” staged Friday at the Methodist Church.

Music for living models at Sondrol Co. opening will be furnished by Etzel Drug Co. on the new Edison Diamond Disc.