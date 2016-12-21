Remember When 12-21-2016

(Above) Big smile for Santa in 1991 - Seven-year-old Stephen Klang, of Clear Lake, visited Santa’s House in City Park in 1990. The little guy gave a detailed wish list to Santa. Stephen is the son of Tim and Jeanine Klang.

25 Years Ago • December 1991

Clear Lake City Administrator and Treasurer Tom Lincoln said he was shocked to learn how much money from North Iowa communities and counties was leaving the area through investments in Iowa Trust. The money missing from the Iowa Trust is being called the biggest financial scandal in Iowa history. Federal investigators have seized Institutional Treasury Management of Irvine, Calif., and put a freeze on the $1.2 billion in assets the firm controlled nationwide. That included $100 million it managed for 86 Iowa counties, cities and other public bodies that pooled their money in the investment fund called the Iowa Trust.

Local leaders, noting the city faces millions of dollars in sewer and water improvements during gate next five years, are hopeful a local option sales tax will provide much-needed revenue for the projects, taking some of the burden off of taxpayers. The Local Option Sales Tax Task Force Committee met to discuss placement of the question on a spring ballot for local voters.

The promoters of the “Dolls for South Dakota” project, George and Edna Klaassen, of Clear Lake, have reported that 97 dolls were delivered to St. Joseph Indian School in Chamberlain, S.D. Earlier this fall the Klaassens asked local residents and organizations to assist by repairing or donating dolls for Indian children.

The North Iowa Opry II Country Music Show will have a repeat performance in Clear Lake on Dec. 28 at the Stillman Auditorium.

Pvt. Ronnie L. Daniels has completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. She is the daughter of Ron L. Gustin and stepdaughter of Terri Gustin, of Clear Lake. The Private is a 1989 graduate of Clear Lake High School.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew D. Wireman, of rural Ventura, recently reported for duty aboard the submarine USS Miami, home-ported in Groton, Conn. The 1988 graduate of Ventura High School joined the Navy in December, 1989. He is the son of Dan and Kathleen Wireman.

Gordon Peterson, Clear Lake, was named Handicap Village’s Outstanding Employee of the Year at its annual Christmas party. Peterson, a residential supervisor at the Village, also received a pin for 15 years of service.

The Clear Lake boys basketball team routed Clarion-Goldfield Friday evening 73-46. The win was the first of the season for the Lions. Earlier in the week Clear Lake lost to longtime rival, Mason City, 79-64. Jeff Lester led the Lions against Clarion-Goldfield with 21-points. Marty Fredericks had 12 rebounds and Scott Schroeder grabbed 10.

The Clear Lake girls sandwiched an easy win over Clarion-Goldfield with close losses to Webster City and Charles City. In the win, Kathy Walls led the Lions with 20-points. Jen Bartelt had 18 and Laurie Haugen added 14. Rhonda Paulus scored 18-points off the bench. All seven guards played well with Kendra Berge, Sabra Aswegen and Joy Freeseman pulling down three rebounds apiece. Freeseman had four steals and Berge grabbed three.

Specials for the week at Ben Franklin include: Satin Tree Balls, 18-24 ct., 88¢; touch lamp with etched amber panels and brass bass, $24.99; Spangler Candy Canes, 88¢; decorated Christmas tree, 2 ft., $8.88; and Christmas Cassette Tapes by various artists, $3.99.

50 Years Ago • December 1966

Jim Brighton, formerly employed of Forest City, is the new operator of the Champlin Service Station in downtown Clear Lake.

Mrs. Harold Uosenkild, P.M. Park, Clear Lake, has received a commendation from Mrs. Lyndon B. Johnson for her efforts in the beautification of the sloping bank on Highway 106, which adjoins her home property.

Practicing their putts on Saturday at the Clear Lake golf course were Jerry Lindsay, Don Clark and Gene Sherman.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Don Knotts in “The Ghost of Mr. Chicken.” Also playing is Rock Hudson in “Seconds,” sheer fear, sheer shock!

Food specials for the week at Jensen’s Super Market included: Food King Salad Dressing, qt., 35¢; 7-Up and Coke, king size, 39¢; tangelos, doz., 49¢; ham, 5 lb. can, $4.29; and home-dressed geese, 10-14 lb. avg., 55¢.

60 Years Ago • December 1956

T.G. Burns, superintendent of schools in Clear Lake for the past 19 years, announced his retirement from school administration work effective at the end of the current school year, July 1, 1957.

Dr. and Mrs. S. Brownstone and Mrs. Fred Larson are among those who are in Pasadena to see the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game on Jan. 1. The Iowa Hawkeyes are to play the Oregon State Beavers in the 43rd Rose Bowl. This is a rematch of a regular season contest at Iowa City where the home team won 14-13.

Allen Yeager, 18, received a broken nose and facial lacerations when the car he was driving went into a ditch at the dead end of a road one and one-half miles east of Hanlontown early last Saturday evening.

100 Years Ago • December 1916

Skating on the lake isn’t always good nor is it always safe. The Commercial Club decided to have the city ball park flooded and made into an ideal skating place for boys and girls. Only a short time during the winter is the lake fit for skating, sometimes it freezes with a rough surface as at the present, then it snows.

Sunday night closed the most successful evangelistic effort in the history of Clear Lake. Evangelist Loose and his party were here five weeks and converted over 200 persons.

A contact was let to John H. Peterson for the Carnegie Public Library. It will cost $9,785 and it will be a beauty.

The Methodist Ladies will have a Christmas sale. Fancy work, aprons and homemade candy will be sold. There will also be a supper consisting of pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, rutabagas, cranberries, pickles, rolls, brown bread, mince pies, cheese and coffee for 25¢.