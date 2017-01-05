Remember When 1-4-2016

(Above) P.M. Park under construction, 1915 - Construction began on the Patriarchs Militant dining hall in 1915 and was completed in 1917. This photo and more are featured in the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter’s “Remember When - Around the Lake.” This new pictorial history book is a 78-page, hard-cover coffee table book that is now on sale. This book is the first in a series of pictorial history books planned for publication. -Photo Credit: Lost Clear Lake

25 Years Ago

January 1992

Handicap Village has announced it is purchasing the building known as Maplewood Plaza on the west edge of Clear Lake. In recent years, the Village General Store, which is located on the same block of Highway 18, has outgrown its present building. The new area will provide more space for the present store operation plus allowing future growth of the client work in the community.

Sometime after midnight on Dec. 31, an unknown person broke into the Country Kitchen restaurant and stole an undetermined amount of cash. There was physical evidence received by the Clear Lake Police Department, but police need assistance from anyone with information about this crime.

The contestants are practicing their acts for the second annual Ventura Talent Competition. The show features 18 acts, including signing, dancing, comedy, piano and dramatic interpretation. Those participating from Clear Lake include: Michaela Treloar, Jennifer Mueller, Dan Gapinski, and Nicolle Medina. Larry Schaeffer, from Ventura, will also be performing.

Ted and Teresa Klein, of Clear Lake, welcomed a new son, Jacob Theodore. Jacob was born on Jan. 2, 1992. He is welcomed home by two bothers, Zachary, age four and Nicolas, age three.

Glen and Deb Mcintyre are the new owners of Glen’s Tire Service, Inc., located at 880 Highway 18 West, Clear Lake. The business was formerly Pat’s OK Tire Store and was owned by Pat and Betty Von Bank.

Clubs listing their news in the “Club News” section include: Sons of Norway, Chapter NW of P.E.O., La Leche League, Mended Hearts North Iowa Chapter 222 and Zeta Theta of Beta Sigma Phi.

Three members of the North Iowa Kennel Club visited the Clear Lake Public Library with their dogs for a visit. Those bringing their dogs were Cathy Johnson, Sie Keefe and Delores Eliason.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team got by a tough Forest City team after trailing the first 31 minutes to post a 72-70 victory. Kathy Walls led the Lions with 38 points. Jen Bartlet came off the bench and scored 15 points. Joy Freeseman led the guard court with six rebounds. Kendra Berge had two steals.

The Ventura girls notched a pair of victories against Corwith-Wesley-LuVerne and North Central of Manly. Jennifer Fey led the Lady Vikes with 30-points against CWL. Angie Bieber had 24-points and Sarah Hinrichs added 16. Tami Ackerman and Kim Meyer led the guards with 10 rebounds apiece.

The Clear Lake Lions came out on the short end of an exciting North Central Conference wrestling dual with Hampton-Dumont, 35-31. Winning for the Lions was Mark Minard, Ryan Boesart, Jay Barragy, Jason Salge and Dan Hansen. Ben Rechkemmer and Sean Harlan’s bouts both ended in ties.

The Goose, located at 468 North Shore Dr. is offering the following specials: 16 oz. sirloin, $6.95; fried walleye, $5.95; BBQ ribs, $8.95 and prime rib, $8.95.

On sale at Ben Franklin for the week: Swiss Miss 10-pk. Cocoa, $1.00; Scribbles Fabric Paint, 88¢; Excell thread, 15¢; Christmas fabric, 75% off and Simplicity patterns, 60% off.

50 Years Ago

January 1967

Mindy Marie Copas appeared on the scene at 12:12 a.m. on Jan. 3 at Mercy Hospital to become the first baby of 1967. Mindy Marie is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Copas, Clear Lake.

Items valued at well over $1,000 were reported taken from 19 parked cars in Clear Lake during the late hours of Jan. 1 and between 1 and 3 a.m. Jan. 2. Clear Lake police reported that month the missing items were three Remington shotguns in cases, two Remington rifles in cases; two wheels and tires from one car, five stereo tables, two briefcases, three flashlights, two portable radios, men’s pants, coats, sweaters, fuses, two candy bars, shells, a watch and women’s shoes. Also a tape recorder in carrying case, a microphone and adapter cords, a trouble light and a microphone cord.

Jubilant Clear Lake fans celebrated as the Clear Lake Lions downed the Mason City Mohawks, 65-57 on the Lion’s home court. Jim Elting turned in a fine performance, scoring 25 points. Bruce Evened and Craig Chapman had 12 apiece and Ken Grabinski added 10.

A Bond double feature is playing at the Lake Theater with Sean Connery in “Goldfinger” and “Dr. No.”

75 Years Ago

January 1941

An attempt was made Saturday to rob the Ventura Bank. Lawrence Bless, cashier, foiled the bandit when he produced a revolver from the vault and although it refused to go off when Bless pointed it at the bandit it did the trick and frightened him away. Little Bob Halford and Bob Wolfram were in the bank at the time and followed the bandit to his Chevrolet which was driven away at a high rate of speed.

A nine inch snow blanketed the countryside Christmas night.

Mr. and Mrs. R.J. Hayden have purchased the vacant lot next to the Harry Mason Garage where they will erect a fire-proof brick building to be used for vegetable and seed storage. The lot has been owned for 30 years by Jessie Crowell.

The home decorations of Henry Halverson and Wendell Robbins were judged the best decorated during the holidays.

100 years Ago

January 1917

The Culver Ice Co. intends to start the ice harvest soon. Steward and Choate have stored about 3,500 tons. More than 100 men have been hired. All ice houses of the Milwaukee N.W. and M & St. L. in Iowa will be filled with ice from Clear Lake.

The Can’t Talkenuf Club enjoyed an oyster stew dinner and a bob ride and, of course, plenty of talking.

The school house in district 1 Union Township was broken into and injury done to school property. If the persons responsible pay for the damage, John Miles, president of the school board, says no action will be taken, otherwise prosecution will follow. You know who you are!

Mrs. Boomhower, of Ventura, reports that she is very annoyed with her tonsils.