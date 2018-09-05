Remember When 9-5-2018

(Above) Ventura Class of 2006 - In 1993, it would be just 12 short years before these Ventura kindergartners would be seniors, better known as the VHS Class of 2006. Here the students posed with their Class of 2006 T-shirts front row (L-R): Katie Hensley, Josh Brager, Chris Jensen. Caitlin Connor, Robert Black, Tiffany Weber and Dustin Cooling. Row 2 (L-R): Logan Anderson, Matthew Dirksen, Jessica Farrell, Geoff Dankle, Ashley Baker, Jessica Bohm. Tanner Denny and Shannel Ruter. Row 3 (L-R): Jason Watson, Jessie Fredrickson, Justin Glidden, Daniel Stone, Mackenzie Quame, Allan Bovenmyer, Kristin Hanson, Zach Hesler and Daniel Peck. Back row (L-R): Teacher Polly Suntken, and Associate Vicky Ballantyne.

25 Years Ago

September 1993

The ReCycle Clear Lake group has decided to throw in the towel after nearly two years of educating the public about voluntary recycling. The group voted to disband, feeling that the citizen’s committee had exhausted its effectiveness.

Randy Spilman, of Clear Lake, got quite a shock Tuesday night when he was fishing for catfish on Clear Lake’s north shore and landed a 29-pound, 10 ounce muskie. Spilman, who was fishing with his friend, Kevin Nye, said it took only eight-minutes to land the 46 3/4 inch fish. He plans to have the bunker mounted. This was the second big muskie Spilman has reeled in. Last winter he caught a 13-pound muskie while ice fishing.

Cole Sewell Corporation, of Clear Lake, has been named as winner of the Iowa Governor’s Waste Reduction Award for small manufacturers. Iowa Governor Terry Branstad presented the award in a special ceremony at the state capitol.

The lake level of Clear Lake dipped almost two inches over the course of the past week to its new reading of 4.48” above the weir.

Clear Lake will host the first-ever United States Cycling Federation (USCF) bicycle race to take place in North Iowa Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12.

Floats, clowns, bands and more were part of Ventura’s annual Septemberfest celebration held on Saturday. The morning parade was followed by games, a greased pig contest, dance and more.

A B-17G Flying Fortress was one of three authentically restored aircrafts visiting the Mason City Municipal Airport over the Labor Day weekend.

A Boone couple has announced they plan to open the former Clear Lake Fitness Center, located the Cornerstone Building at the intersection of former Highway 106 and Interstate 35. Alan and Lisa Heady say they are hoping the community will play a big part in helping them plan programs, membership structure and even a name for the business.

The Clear Lake and Ventura cross country teams kicked off their seasons in high gear at the Newman Invitational. The Clear Lake boys placed third. Freshman Tom Zirbel paced the Lions, finish sixth in 17:53. In the girls race, Clear Lake was fifth. Jill Minard was the top Lion runner, crossing the line in 13:26 for 11th place. Ventura’s Allison Cooper and Mindy Coe kept up last year’s pattern of finishing right after the other. Cooper was 27th in 14:17 and Coe placed 28th in 14:20.

A young Clear Lake volleyball team put their first win under their belt with a 3-1 victory over Greene. Senior Annalisa Hopper topped the Lions, as she was 24-26 serving with seven aces. The seven aces gives Hopper sole possession of the school record after she tied the record with six last season.

Clear Lake Coach Fred Wieck summed up his team’s opening game loss in six words, “New Hampton was a better team.” The Chickasaws showed up and stomped the Lions in a 33-0 shut-out. Clear Lake was held to just 109-yards on 39 carries as junior Kevin Boeshart had just 32-yards to lead the Lions.

Ventura football coach Mark Kuehl found out just how young his Vikings are when Alden put the screws to his team in a 42-8 victory. The Redskins outgained the Vikings 289 to 82 yards.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter’s Foods include: Maxwell House Coffee, 39 oz., $3.99; Natural Light Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.19; Jack’s Naturally Rising Pizza, 27 oz., $3.99; Hormel Chili, 15 oz., 79¢; honey dew melons, lb., 19¢; whole fryers, lb., 59¢; and charcoal steal, lb., $1.79.

50 Years Ago

August 1968

A flagpole, in memory of Spec. 4 John H. Wrisberg III, was erected between the Jaycees bathhouse and the lake. He was a member of the 101st Airborne Division and was killed Jan. 16, 1968, in Vietnam. A bronze plaque bearing his name is mounted on the pyramid base of the flagpole holder.

Three of the four men allegedly connected with the theft of $5,633 from the Fun Town Rides and Carnival July 8 were charged Tuesday in Mason City. One is a juvenile.

Total enrollment at the Clear Lake schools is 2,031, 24 less pupils than last year according to Supt. Richard Lashier. There are 25 more high school students registered and 32 less kindergarteners.

Playing at the Lake Theater is, “How Sweet it is,” starring James Garner, Debbie Reynolds and Maurice Ronet.

94 Years Ago

July 1924

Friday morning about 1 a.m., a traffic cop saw an auto and two men up near the fish hatchery. He rode along side their auto and when he saw a dripping liquid from their auto, pulled them over. He found a can of alcohol. The men were arrested for transport and the alcohol was put in a safe for keeping. The two men had been suspicious character in Oakwood all summer and the cops were keeping an eye on them.

Sam Kennedy has shipped about 30 carloads of vegetables since Aug. 19 and more are being shipped each day.

Wednesday night there will be a debate at the John Miles home, “Horse versus tractor.” J.E. Patterson will uphold the dignity of the horse on an Iowa farm while a tractor representative will gibe the merits of the machine.

100 Years Ago

August 1918

ME Cary and son, Royal, treated the store employees to a picnic on the north shore. Roast wieners, corn and other good things topped off with toasted marshmallows made up the menu. One thing not on the evening’s program, was Louie Knutson’s daring tumble into the lake. After supper, the party enjoyed a ride over the new pavement to Mason City.

Ellis Foster is driving a new Stevens Six.

Miss Clara Jan Carlyon will return to Clear Lake to assist in the Wentworth Hat Shop this fall.

Elton Hilts and Ernest Sweeney have opened up a new garage and repair shop in the John Peterson brick building on State St. The boys are worthy of patronage and will not doubt receive it.

The large barn on Walter Atkinson’s north farm across the road from Henry Daker’s was struck by lightning last Sunday and completely consumed.