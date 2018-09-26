Remember When 9-26-2018

First bicycles arrive in Clear Lake in 1893 - Maud Palmeter and Lora Palmeter are pictured with the first girl’s bicycles to arrive in Clear Lake in 1893. The bicycles were purchased at the Palmeter Hardware. The bikes boasted mud guards, batteries for headlights, hand brakes, boxed in chains for protection of long voluminous skirts and solid rubber tires. The girls claimed to be the first “bloomer girls” of the era, a fashion that didn’t meet with the approval of many of the dignified souls at that time.

25 Years Ago

September 1993

The Clear Lake City Council worked through a routine agenda Monday night. Acting upon the recommendations the Finance Committee, the Council approved $5,713 worth of contracts for improvements to the City Park bandshell. The Council also okayed a request by the Rotary Club to install coin-operated binoculars at the Sea Wall. The binoculars will be installed with all proceeds to be given back to the city for renovation of the Bandshell and Sea Wall.

We’ve all lost a step or two in the past year, but the beat goes on for all those who have ever played in a band. The Fourth of July Committee for the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce has announced it is organizing a band to march in the 1994 Fourth of July parade. Participation in the band is open to all those high school age and older who have ever played a band instrument - even if it has been several years since you’ve tuned up.

Tricia Dillavou and J.D. Shaffer were crowned as Ventura’s Homecoming queen and king. Dillavou is the daughter of Pat and Paulette Dillavou. Shaffer is the son of Larry Shaffer and Kathy Koos.

Ventura High School will present the musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” in November.

The Clear Lake School Board re-elected its officers. Bill Kennedy and Mark Ostrander were named president and vice-president respectively. School Superintendent Steve Voelz also reported to the board that school enrollment is up 18 students this year. Enrollment now stands at 1,674. Seventeen students from other districts are using the state’s open enrollment law to attend school here.

A rural Ventura home was damaged Monday when fire broke out in the kitchen. Brent and Michelle Luscombe, of Ventura, discovered the blaze when they returned home about 8:15 p.m. The home was built six months ago. Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Brad and Michelle Watson, of Clear Lake, welcomed a new son, Joel Donovan, born Sept. 17, 1993. Joel is welcomed home by a sister, Megan and a brother, Scott.

Clubs featuring news in the Club News section include: Wa-Tan-Ye Club, Clear Lake Duplicate Bridge, North Iowa Quilters Guild, Brownie Troop #462, Alpha Upsilon Beta Sigma Phi and North Central Iowa Genealogical Society.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven M. Lovik, a 1976 graduate of Clear Lake High School, recently departed for a five-month deployment to the Caribbean and Central America aboard the guided missile cruiser USS Street, home-ported in San Diego.

The Ventura volleyball team is on a roll, according to Coach Dan Eikenberry. The Lady Vikings were second in the Belmond Tournament and third in the Clarion-Goldfield Tournament. Ventura’s only losses in those two meets were to North Central Conference powers Iowa Falls, Clarion-Goldfield and Algona. For the day at the Clarion Goldfield Tournament, Sarah Hinrichs was 51-59 attacking with 16 kills and she was 23-24 serving with nine aces. Summer Quinn also had a solid day. She was seven-for-seven attacking with three kills. She was a perfect 13-13 from the service line with two aces.

The Clear Lake volleyball team posted its second victory of the season when they topped Humboldt. Nola Luong continued her serving success as she was 16-16. Brooke Fischer was 13-13. Both players had two aces.

Fredericksburg was a rude guest at Ventura’s Homecoming Friday night. They rolled over the Vikings, 56-6, in a game that ended at 3:40 of the third quarter, due to the 50-point rule. Freshman Mike Menke ended the scoring drought with a six-yard scoring run to put the Vikings on the board.

50 Years Ago

September 1968

The Clear Lake City Council changed two zoning ordinances, agreed to excavate a portion of Lions Field for a new Junior League baseball diamond. The project will be aided by the Lions Club, which is providing the fence, backstops and other equipment.

The Clear Lake Board of Education elected Jack Kennedy to serve as president.

The Clear Lake football team finally gave the fans something to really cheer about Friday when the Lions crushed Forest City with a 20-point outburst in the second quarter and cruised in with a smacking 34-0 non-conference conquest. It was the most points Clear Lake had scored in 31 games. In his first game as head coach, Norm Theiss praised the play of quarterback Paul Hankenson, who connected for two touchdown passes of six and 20-yards and called an excellent game in general.

Grocery specials for the week at Jensen’s Uptown Market include: New Crop Red Potatoes, 20 lb. bag, 59¢; Kraft Velvet Cheese Spread, 1 lb. box, 59¢; Pillsbury Flour, 5 lb. bag, 49¢; Swanson Pot Pies, 4/$1; Pork Spare Ribs, lb., 29¢; and Jensen’s Famous Ground Beef, 2 lbs., $1.09.

70 Years Ago

September 1948

The Ventura Vikings for the year include: Carl Love, Don Green, Doug Tienan, Mike Kinsella, Melvin Grattidge, Jack Prestholt, Dave Hanson, Gordon Grimm, Dean Grattidge, Lowell Sanquist, and Jack Harthan.

A total of $26.28 was netted at the V.F.W. Poppy Day Sale. Diane White had sales amounting to $26. She received a prize.

2,600 attended the Farmers Festival, which is held to honor all the hard work farmers do. 2,400 rolls holding half a ton of barbecued beef fed the visiting farmers. There were also 95 gallons of ice cream, 85 gallons of coffee and 112 pounds of potato chips served by the Chamber of Commerce. They started forming before 11 a.m. in the city park and continued in two rows as the farmers were fed by the businessmen. A free show was provided and also a ride on the lake.

Operation of the Chamber of Commerce cost $15,097.12 for last year.

94 Years Ago

September 1924

A furnished house is for rent on Lake Shore, four blocks from Petersen’s Bath House. They are asking $15.

The Linden Ranch has been sold to Woods Bros. of Lincoln, Neb., for about $185,000. It consists of about 1,760 acres.

The Rev. F.S. Jory reports that he has officiated at funerals on the average of one every 12 days here. He has been in the Methodist Church six years. He preaches a good service, but he should with all that practice.

Pilot Knob State Park will be dedicated this Thursday. There will be a roast ox barbecued and picnic dinner to celebrate.

Max Dawson has started a new dairy and is selling milk at 8¢ a quart. Half pint cream is selling for 10¢.