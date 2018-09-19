Remember When 9-19-2018

(Left) Viking royalty, 1993 - Homecoming queen and king candidates at Ventura High School for 1993 were front row (L-R): Heather Norman, Tricia Dillavou and Summer Quinn. Back row (L-R): Rob Cash, J.D. Shaffer and Curt Badker. Also part of Homecoming week festivities were a Booster Club Chili Supper and a Powder Puff Football game and bonfire.

(Right) CLHS Homecoming candidiates, 1993 - One of these Clear Lake High School seniors would be crowned Homecoming Queen in 1993. The candidates are front row (L-R): Jennifer Miller, Hilary Reynolds, and Jennifer Washburn. Back row (L-R): Sarah Pieper, Paige Latham, Andrea Porter and Katie Crabb.

25 Years Ago

September 1993

Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mark Snell has submitted his resignation to take a similar position in Ames, Iowa. Snell was named to the Clear Lake job in 1990.

Clear Lake and Ventura telephone customers, students and library patrons will soon have access to futuristic technology because of a major fiber optics project underway by the Clear Lake Independent Telephone Company. The 23-mile project will directly connect the Clear Lake Telephone Company digital switch with the Iowa Network Services statewide fiber optics network.

Dave Hopper retained his seat on the Clear Lake School Board with a 141-27 vote win over P. Gary Burkhalter. Hopper was seeking his second term on the board.

A former Clear Lake mayor has filed nomination papers to challenge for the 2nd Ward Council seat. Carl Hankenson will face off on the ballot with incumbent Ned Wicker. At-large Councilman Dick Hughes is running unopposed in the only other Council race. Mayor Lois Kotz is also running unopposed.

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad honored Gene Madson, of Clear Lake, with the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame award at a special ceremony held Saturday in Des Moines.

Harold Webb, director of Special Education at Northern Trails Area Education Agency, will be guest speaker at Handicap Village’s 26th Annual meeting.

Air National Guard 2nd Lt. Todd M. Sheridan has graduated from the Euro-NATO joint jet pilot training program at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. The one-year program trains U.S. Air Force pilots with pilots from 11 other nations, so they may function well in an operational situation. Sheridan is a 1984 graduate of Clear Lake High School.

Stacie Whitchelo and Jason Heitland exchanged wedding vows on Saturday, July 31, 1993, in a double ring ceremony at 3:30 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa.

Work is continuing on the 27,000 square foot expansion of the Clear Lake Bank and Trust Co. Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, is the general contractor for the job, which is slated for completion in mid-1994.

The Clear Lake football team turned in their strongest defensive performance of the year against Humboldt, but still came up short in a 13-0 loss. The Wildcats ended a seven-game losing streak with the victory on a misty night that hampered both teams. Mark Ebeling was 5-11 passing with 103-yards through the air. He was also the Lions’ leading rusher with 41-yards.

Last season, a senior-laden Ventura squad trounced Tripoli 33-7 in the UNI-Dome. Those Viking seniors are gone, but much of that Panther squad returned to avenge the loss. Tripoli racked up 333 rushing yards against an inexperienced Ventura defense in a rainy 33-0 victory. Curt Badker paced the Viking defense with 13 tackles. Mike Menke, a freshman, rushed for 56-yards on 16 carries to lead Ventura. He also made 11 tackles.

Marty Fredericks and J.D. Miller, former Clear Lake High School preps, are now playing football for Wartburg College. Fredericks is a converted tight-end who is bidding for a starting job in the offensive line-up. Both are sophomores.

Jason Simmer led the Clear Lake boys cross country team to a fourth place finish at Humboldt. Simmer finished in seventh place with a time of 16:55. Jill Minard posted a season-best 13:10 for sixth place to pace the girls’ team.

50 Years Ago

September 1968

Chamber Manager M.A. Hintz announced the Chamber would have new quarters beginning Oct. 1. The building was formerly occupied by Green Castle Cafe at the corner of Main and N. 3rd St. The building will need to be refurbished.

The Farmers Elevator property at the corner of Main and 8th Ave. N. has been sold to Fareway grocery chain of Boone. The property is considered to be the key area in the future development of Clear Lake’s downtown district. Jensen’s Supermarket and Easter’s Super Valu are located in the same block and occupy relatively new buildings. The other grocery stores in Clear Lake are Jensen’s West-Side Market and Red Owl Supermarket, located in the north part of the city.

Joe Roth, publisher of the Mirror-Reporter, is the 1968-69 president of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce. He succeeded Carroll Anderson.

Attend the Friday the 13th movie night at The Lake Theatre. Playing will be “Rasputin - the Mad Monk,” he’s a ladies man and a lady killer. Also playing is, “The Reptile,” half woman, half snake.

70 Years Ago

September 1948

Clear Lake’s population is 5,068, according to Bud Hughes and Henry Volstad. This does not include 687 who maintain summer residences here.

In a one-sided contest, Clear Lake Lions smothered Garner, 58-0. Dan Rice accounted for four touchdowns, Bob Replogle had three and Chet Garth scored two.

The fire station has been completely cleaned and painted in preparation for the firemen’s convention. The jail was also painted, but hopefully not in preparation for the firemen’s convention.

Three Clear Lake men were pledged by fraternities at the State University of Iowa, James W. Bawden, John Roseland and Tom W. Joslyn.

Sam Kennedy needs more help in the potato harvest, both men and women welcome. His ad says the harvest help truck goes through town every morning at 7 a.m. Just signal the truck and hop on. Phone 625.

100 Years Ago

September 1918

John Palmeter suffered the loss of his Buick last night when thieves broke into his garage and made their get-a-way in his prized possession.

Charles and Paul Lord have purchased the shoe shining parlor or 4th St. It was formerly owned by Jasper Taylor. These two lads have started out in the proper way will no doubt make a good success.

Harold Kutzner’s Ford became unmanageable while racing with Simmie Dexter and it ran in the ditch south of the lake bridge.

Sherman Garlock has purchased the Fortune property north of the Milwaukee Depot and will move his family there in a few weeks.

Phil Mench has sold his cafe to Chris and Will Dryer. Mench will devote his entire time to real estate, insurance and collecting.