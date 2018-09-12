Remember When 9-12-2018

(Above) 1922 Oaks Hotel fire - It was July 20, 1922, when the Oaks Hotel burned. The fire reportedly started from a defect in the electrical wiring on the roof. The fire raged for over five hours. The Oaks, four stories high, held 40 rooms, and was one of the most fashionable spots in Clear Lake.

25 Years Ago

September 1993

Bob Wolfram did not officially file nomination papers any of the three times he was elected mayor of Ventura. He’s not filing this time either, but he means it. In typical Wolfram fashion, the colorful Ventura mayor told the Clear Lake Reporter he will not seek re-election this fall. “A mayor is like a dead fish, I figure. After a while, they start to smell. In the last few months, I think a few people have been detecting a fresh odor on me,” he joked. “It’s time to bow out.”

At least one candidate is hoping to fill the shoes of longtime Ventura Mayor Bob Wolfram. Doug Merbach, news director for KIMT-TV in Mason City, has filed his nomination petition and affidavit of candidacy.

More than 100 bicyclists spend the weekend competing in Clear Lake at the First Tour and Taste of Clear Lake, hosted by Team NITC (North Iowa Touring Club) The two-day event featured both long and short distance rides, including one race through downtown Clear Lake.

A committee formed to study improvements needed at the City Park has started the ball rolling for repairs. The committee accepted bids for electrical and roofing work.

A Clear Lake businessman, Terry Cobb, vice president of TeamQuest Corp., a computer software service company in Clear Lake, has been selected to participate in a trade mission to Italy, Spain and Portugal Nov. 9-20. The mission is sponsored by the International Division of the Iowa Department of Economic Development. TeamQuest is one of 12 companies which qualified in their industry sector to participate in the trade mission.

Robin Costello and Marcus Younge were married June 5, 1993, during a 2 p.m. ceremony held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Clear Lake. Parents of the couple are Larry and Carol Costello, of Clear Lake, and Robert and Lona Younge, of Hampton.

Following a Sept. 16 kickoff assembly, Clear Lake Junior High School students will begin their annual magazine subscription fundraiser. Last year’s top sellers are back as eighth graders. They are Trent Doerges, Ali Gross and Casey Callanan.

Speed kills. That’s what the Clear Lake Lions learned when they were defeated by Garner-Hayfield, 55-20, Friday night. The Cardinals had four touchdowns of 48-yards or longer. J.J. Sanchez led the Lions with 82-yards on 13 carries. Garner-Hayfield’s Joe Schisel racked up 121-yards on three carries.

Ventura volleyball Coach Dan Eikenberry shook up his lineup after a lackluster four-game loss to Northeast Hamilton. The changes paid off as the Lady Vikings took second place at the Belmond-Klemme tournament and followed that with their first conference win, at home against Twin River Valley. Sarah Hinrichs was 15-21 attacking with seven kills, along with her 16-16 serving and two aces. Amanda Avery contributed four kills and was 18-18 on serve receptions.

The Clear Lake volleyball team took their lumps last week, moving their record to 1-4-1. Against Osage, Erin Grell and Brooke Fischer each had five kills to lead Clear Lake. Grell added two stuff blocks. Annalisa Hopper was 8-8 serving with one ace.

Bud Toepher passed the Clear Lake Yacht Club’s Commodore hat to Denni Erickson. Erickson will lead the group in the 1994 season.

Krieger’s Greenhouse and Floral, Highway 106 and I-35, Clear Lake, has mums for sale for $3.98 each or 3/$10.

50 Years Ago

September 1968

Retail sales during the last quarter of 1967 peaked at $3,259,300 with the three percent tax which became law Oct. 1, 1967. During the same period in 1966 retail sales were $3,824,700 when the two per cent tax was in effect.

School board elections at Clear Lake and Ventura are Monday from nine to 7 p.m. The three-quarter NIACC mill levy will be voted on at the same time. Clear Lakers will vote at the Junior High School and Ventura at the High School. Two seats have been vacated at each school. Tom Joslyn, a native of Clear Lake, filed for a second term at Clear Lake. Tom Miller and Mrs. Louis Schuler are also running. Three have filed in Ventura, Frank Clark, Mrs. Hadley (Nedra) Florer and Gordon Quintus.

The Cobra is Ford’s hot new performance-oriented addition to the Fairlane line for 1969.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter’s Super Valu include: Gold Medal Flour, 5 lb. bag, 39¢; bananas, lb., 10¢; Flav-O-Rite Ice Cream, half gallon, 59¢; Prell Shampoo, 3 oz. tube, 78¢; Sea Pack Fish Stick, 8 oz., 3/$1; Festival Ham, lb., $1.19; and Pepsi Cola, 8, 16 oz. bottles, 59¢.

75 Years Ago

August 1943

Ventura has no siren, so when the church bell rings after dark it means a blackout.

D.H. Garben and wife of Omaha, have purchased the Jacobsen News Stand and will take possession Aug. 15.

Gale Goranson has been inducted in the U.S. Army at Des Moines and is spending a furlough at home before he reports Sept. 15.

Eugene Burris, who formerly helped Chris Jacobsen on the ice truck, left last week for White Horse, Yukon Territory, where he will be employed as a senior inventory clear, for a bridge construction company.

94 Years Ago

July 1924

Herbert Watts is starting a grocery store on the corner of East Main and Winnie Street. He is offering a 10 lb. pail of coffee for the person submitting the best name for his store.

The oat yield this year is far above the average, 80 bushels per acre.

Myron Prescott, five-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Geo. Prescott, fell into a watering tank and would have drowned if he had not been rescued by his little cousin, Mabel Van Hoosen.

Saturday night Art Rawson saw his tenant house on fire. Neighbors responded quickly. Oscar Juhl, tenant, cannot account for the fire. Just before he and his family left for Mason City, he remembers blowing out the light.